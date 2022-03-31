McDonald's Szechuan Sauce is back. Here's how to get the McNuggets dipping sauce for free.

McDonald's viral Szechuan Sauce is back at restaurants for a limited time.

The fast-food chain announced the limited return last week and said the dipping sauce would be available for a few days, while supplies last. It’s described as a savory and slightly sweet taste profile with hints of soy, garlic, ginger and mild vinegar.

The sauce originally debuted in 1998 as part of a McDonald's promotion for the Disney animated film Mulan.

In 2017, after a nearly 20-year hiatus, interest got a big uptick when the sauce was mentioned on an episode of “Rick and Morty” – an edgy, adult-oriented animated series on Cartoon Network. The sauce returned for one day in 2017 and supplies quickly ran out.

DAILY MONEY NEWSLETTER: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

DUNKIN' MAKEUP?: Dunkin' has a new makeup collection with e.l.f. Cosmetics inspired by donuts and coffee

“It’s only returned three other times in the past 24 years, and we’re excited for fans to get another taste of the elusive favorite for just a few days,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

It also came back in 2018 and there are packages of the old sauce for sale on eBay. Prices vary but a single sauce that expired in 2017 was listed for $950 Monday.

McDonald's Szechuan Sauce returned March 31 for a limited time.

How to get McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce

This time, the sauce will only be available on the McDonald’s app for free when selected as a dipping sauce option for Chicken McNuggets. Five sauces can also be purchased a la carte on the app, McDonald's said.

The sauce also will come in five different golden foil designs that spell out "Szechuan."

AMAZON DEALS: Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

MEET CHIPPY: Chipotle is testing a robot named Chippy to make its tortilla chips as restaurants turn more to tech

McDonald's Szechuan Sauce returns March 31 only on its app.

Get deals with McDonald's app

McDonald's has several ongoing deals on its app and with the MyMcDonald's Rewards program. Offers and daily deals can vary by account and region.

Story continues

Don't have the app? McDonald's says on its website that you'll get a free large fries when you download the app and join MyMcDonald’s Rewards through March 31. Then after your first purchase, you get the choice of Hash Browns, Vanilla Cone, McChicken or a Cheeseburger for free.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McDonald's Szechuan Sauce can be ordered on app for a limited time