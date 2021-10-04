McDonald's targets net zero emissions by 2050, from meat to energy

FILE PHOTO: The McDonald's logo is seen outside the fast-food chain McDonald's in New York
Hilary Russ
·2 min read

By Hilary Russ

NEW YORK (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp on Monday set a new target to cut global greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, from the beef in its burgers to the light bulbs in its restaurants.

The burger chain also said it was working with the nonprofit Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to revamp its existing climate change targets. It aims to lower absolute emissions by about a third for both its suppliers and its nearly 40,000 company-run and franchised restaurants around the world by 2030.

"We're trying to send a signal to our partners, to our investors, to our suppliers, to other brands in the global community, to policymakers, that we share that vision for 2050," McDonald's Chief Sustainability Officer Jenny McColloch told Reuters in an interview.

United Nations scientists say the world's net emissions must fall to zero by 2050 to limit the rise in global temperatures to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius versus pre-industrial levels.

Net zero plans require companies to decrease carbon dioxide emissions and offset any remaining emissions using projects that capture the gas.

More than 1,000 companies have signed similar pledges through the UN or SBTi.

On Wednesday, funds managing nearly $30 trillion in assets called for 1,600 of the world's most polluting companies to set science-based emissions targets, as wildfires, droughts and floods make slowing climate change more urgent.

McDonald's is one of the largest beef purchasers in the world. Roughly 80% of its total emissions come from its supply chain, in particular its use of beef, chicken, dairy and other proteins. It will use new guidelines from SBTi, with which it already works, to focus on cutting emissions in agriculture, land use and forestry.

"Beef is a big opportunity to help drive impact in the world with our farmers and rancher partners," McColloch said.

McDonald's 2050 net zero goal includes emissions from direct sources like corporate offices and restaurants and indirect sources, particularly franchised restaurants and suppliers' goods and services.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: U.S. Justice Department probes suspected manipulation of Platts benchmarks - sources

    The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating suspected manipulation of energy pricing benchmarks published by S&P Global Platts, expanding the agency's crackdown on misconduct in the global commodities market, according to four people familiar with the matter. London-based Platts is a data and news provider which focuses on energy, metal and agricultural commodities. The company collects data from traders on their deal prices to determine a daily market price for a number of physical commodities.

  • Abenomics Champion Bows Out as Japan Seeks Post-Pandemic Reboot

    (Bloomberg) -- Taro Aso on Monday leaves his post as Japan’s longest serving finance minister in modern times.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsHe exits as the ruling party attempts to reboot with a new cabinet amid public dis

  • G20 urged to drive better environmental, social investing practices

    The world's biggest economies need to do more to ensure environmental, social and governance-related ratings and investments are effective in the transition to a low-carbon economy, a report from the OECD on Monday said. Launched ahead of an October meeting of the G20, the report said while the drive to invest using ESG criteria could help international climate objectives, "considerable challenges" needed to be overcome. Specifically, the report highlighted the wide variety of approaches to assessing ESG issues, inconsistent data and a lack of comparability between ESG rating methodologies.

  • Analysis-Eye on polls, Turkey's Erdogan may regret rate cut he pushed for

    President Tayyip Erdogan's belief that a shock interest rate cut will stoke up Turkey's economy ahead of elections is instead likely to backfire as hot inflation and a lira selloff stall growth. Sources close to the presidency told Reuters that Erdogan pushed the central bank for months - both publicly and privately - to deliver the monetary stimulus in order to boost lending, exports and jobs despite soaring inflation. Investors dumped Turkish bonds and said the move marked the latest blow https://www.reuters.com/business/turkish-central-bank-surprises-with-rate-cut-sought-by-erdogan-2021-09-23 to the central bank's tattered credibility, given inflation had jumped above 19% amid global price pressures that leave emerging markets like Turkey uniquely vulnerable.

  • In Siberia, a copper mine hopes to become a global energy pivot

    In 1949, a Soviet expedition in Siberia was looking for uranium to supply the national nuclear arsenal when it stumbled on a vast deposit of copper.

  • Coastal erosion in San Clemente threatens railroad tracks, pricey homes

    The forces at work along this beach and the rest of the California coast cannot, in the long run, be stopped by a stack of boulders.

  • Dwindling Alaska salmon leave Yukon River tribes in crisis

    In a normal year, the smokehouses and drying racks that Alaska Natives use to prepare salmon to tide them through the winter would be heavy with fish meat, the fruits of a summer spent fishing on the Yukon River like generations before them. For the first time in memory, both king and chum salmon have dwindled to almost nothing and the state has banned salmon fishing on the Yukon, even the subsistence harvests that Alaska Natives rely on to fill their freezers and pantries for winter.

  • Photos show the Canary Island volcano in the Atlantic, which is becoming 'much more aggressive,' say scientists

    The Cumbre Vieja volcano, located on La Palma, exploded on September 19. More than 600 homes have been destroyed, and 6000 people evacuated.

  • No part of the United States will be untouched by extreme weather

    Data: FEMA; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosSome regions of the U.S. are safer from climate-fueled extreme weather events than others, but no region will be untouched, especially as greenhouse gases keep building up in the atmosphere.The big picture: The map above shows major disasters declared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency during the past two decades — a snapshot that ranges from hurricanes and severe storms to wildfires and drought.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • 'We’ve learned how resilient nature is': Animals recovering from California fires get a little help

    A coalition of vets, animal rescues and scientists work together to save pets and wildlife orphaned, injured or burned in California fires.

  • Massive Oil Spill Washes Up on Southern California’s Beaches

    (Bloomberg) -- California beaches in Northern Orange County were closed and wetlands contaminated by a huge oil spill caused by a broken pipeline off the coast.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsAbout 3,000 barrels of oil leake

  • The impact climate change has on The Great Lakes

    In the coming decades, rising sea levels due to climate change could dramatically impact the East and West coasts of the United States. You might think the 10,000 miles of coastline along the five Great Lakes might be better protected from such effects. But as Ben Tracy reports from Marquette, Michigan, no place is truly untouched by our changing climate.

  • Man bitten by shark in Jensen Beach

    Man bitten by shark in Jensen Beach

  • Using tech to transform vegetation management in the wake of the Dixie Fire

    Wildfires have become an increasingly regular occurrence across the world, from Greece and Turkey to Australia and California. There are various causes of these fires, from stray cigarettes and unextinguished campfires to lightning strikes and, as is especially prevalent in California, damaged power lines. The Dixie Fire, which started on July 13 after a tree fell on Pacific Gas & Electric power lines, grew to become the single largest fire in California history.

  • Officials in Southern California are warning residents to stay clear of beaches as a 13-mile-long oil spill is about to wash ashore

    The 13-mile slick between Newport Beach and Huntington Beach is believed to have originated from a pipeline leak.

  • China’s Energy Crisis Highlights Weaknesses in Xi’s Power Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s energy crisis has highlighted weaknesses in one of President Xi Jinping’s top priorities -- energy security -- that could have ramifications for the power system for years to come. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Austra

  • People are flocking to Colorado for the great outdoors, but the air pollution is so bad, it's forcing many to stay inside

    Traffic, oil and gas, and wildfires are taking a toll on the fresh mountain air of Colorado, where spending time outdoors is a way of life.

  • Opinion: Is it virtuous or villainous to grow a garden during a drought?

    Is growing a vegetable garden in the midst of record heat and water shortages virtuous, or an act of self-indulgent waste?

  • How do we solve climate change? Abolish fossil fuels

    Even the ambitious climate plans of politicians fall short of what is needed. We must demand the end of fossil fuel extraction.

  • What caused the massive oil spill off Huntington Beach? Here is what we know

    Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said a broken pipeline connected to an offshore oil platform called Elly caused the spill.