McDonald's temporarily removes the Chicken Big Mac from menus, saying that it's struggling to keep up with demand

McDonald's has removed the Chicken Big Mac from UK menus, which it blamed on a surge in demand.

A spokesperson told Insider that the limited-edition burger will return in a few weeks.

The burger, costing $5.50, is available across the UK but not currently in the US.

McDonald's is temporarily removing its limited-edition Chicken Big Mac from its UK restaurants, citing "incredible" demand for the burger.

The fast-food chain tweeted on its UK account that the limited-edition Chicken Big Mac had sold out almost everywhere.

A spokesperson for McDonald's UK and Ireland told Insider via email: "We have been delighted by our customers' reaction to the limited edition Chicken Big Mac. The demand has been incredible and we simply cannot keep up."

They added: "As such, we've made the decision to pause the promotion, let our restaurant teams and suppliers restock, and get ready for its return in a few weeks. We'll keep customers informed about its return through the usual channels."

Insider's Kate Duffy reviewed the burger after waiting for five years to get a taste. The burger has been available in Australia since 2017 but is not currently on offer in US restaurants.

The new Chicken Big Mac is similar to a regular Big Mac but has chicken patties instead of beef burgers and costs $5.50.

In January, McDonald's rolled out its McPlant burger in all UK and Ireland restaurants following a successful trial and has expanded its testing of the plant-based burger in 600 of its US restaurants.

"Thank you to everyone who has made this our most popular launch ever," the spokesperson added. "We can't wait to bring it back for even more customers to enjoy."

