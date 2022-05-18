McDonald's and Wendy's sued for burger ads that mislead on size

·2 min read
A lawsuit says McDonald&#39;s and Wendy&#39;s burgers are smaller than advertised
A lawsuit says McDonald's and Wendy's burgers are smaller than advertised

A New York man has a beef to pick with McDonald's and Wendy's: misleading adverts he says make their burgers look much bigger than they actually are.

In a proposed class-action lawsuit, he accuses the fast food giants of unfair and deceptive trade practices.

He is seeking $50m (£40.3m) in damages for himself and other similarly duped customers.

The chains did not comment immediately on the suit, which compiles many complaints from social media.

Rival Burger King was hit with a similar lawsuit in Florida in March, by the same law firms representing New Yorker Justin Chimienti.

While Burger King has yet to respond in court, an amended complaint shows that more unhappy customers have signed onto the suit.

The companies' adverts are "unfair and financially damaging consumers as they are receiving food that is much lower in value than what is being promised", the complaints say.

The "actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially," they add.

The lawsuit against McDonald's and Wendy's says the burgers in the marketing are at least 15% larger than they are in real life. It includes some of the reactions on social media calling out the firms for the discrepancy.

"It's looking a little sad... not like the picture," one YouTube reviewer, cited in the lawsuit, said of Wendy's Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger.

"It's going to be a small burger folks. I am just telling you straight up what to expect so you won't be disappointed like me," said another.

In the UK, regulators banned a Burger King ad in 2010, upholding complaints that the chain's chicken sandwiches were much smaller than advertised.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Where's the beef? McDonald's, Wendy's are sued over burger sizes

    Justin Chimienti thought the Big Mac he bought at McDonald's and the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger he bought at Wendy's would be as big and juicy as advertised. He says they were not, and now he is suing the fast-food chains. Chimienti sued McDonald's Corp and Wendy's Co on Tuesday, accusing them of defrauding customers with ads that make burgers appear larger than they actually are.

  • McDonald's and Wendy's sued over burger sizes

    This comes after a similar lawsuit was filed by Burger King.

  • Dog language decoded: What your pooch is trying to tell you

    From tail-wagging to teeth chattering, here's how to interpret your dog's secret messages.

  • What to do if you and your partner have different love languages

    Chances are, you've heard people talking about love languages. But what do people mean when they ask you "What is your love language?"

  • Should You (or Anyone) Buy The Graph (GRT)?

    The Graph (GRT) has been dubbed by some as the Google of blockchains because it's all about making it easy to organize and access data. If we continue the Google analogy, one is the search engine of the current iteration of the internet, but The Graph will be the search engine for Web 3 -- the next generation of the internet. One advantage of The Graph for investors is that they can stake their tokens and earn rewards.

  • Hulu drops 'Only Murders in the Building' season 2 trailer

    The hotly anticipated trailer for the new season of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" is finally here. Season 2 picks up right where the show left off in season 1, with true crime fans and amateur investigators Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) all accused of murdering Bunny, the apartment complex's much-reviled board president.

  • AG Perarivalan: India top court frees killer of ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi

    AG Perarivalan spent 30 years in jail for procuring batteries used in the bomb to kill India's former PM.

  • Rick Spielman dances in the most cringe-worthy TikTok video you’ll ever see

    Rick Spielman wants you to watch him jiggle

  • Inflation and soaring gas prices have forced a North Carolina logging company to shut down after 37 years in business

    "I haven't talked to a logger in the last few years that is actually making money," the owner of Goodson's All Terrain Logging said.

  • JPMorgan shareholders vote disapproval of CEO Dimon's special payout

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -In an unusual rebuke for Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co, shareholders on Tuesday clearly disapproved of the special $52.6 million stock option award directors gave him last year to stay on the job for at least five more years. In an advisory say-on-pay referendum, only 31% of votes cast endorsed JPMorgan executive payments for 2021, according to a preliminary count announced at the company's annual meeting. Because of the special award this year two major advisory firms, from which investors take their cue when voting, had recommended "no" votes on pay.

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam

  • Runaway diesel prices threaten to do a lot more than make inflation worse—American infrastructure is at stake

    Most Americans have never used diesel, but the expensive fuel is critical to America's supply chain infrastructure.

  • Meet the Asian American Designers Reclaiming the "Made in China" Label

    Over 65 percent of the world's clothes are manufactured in China, yet a "Made in China" label is often met with disdain or skepticism. The stigma behind the phrase is still so common, particularly in the US, that a 2020 survey of more than 1,000 US adults found that 40 percent won't buy products made in the largest textile exporter in the world.

  • ‘I needed something to do’: How working in retirement is being embraced by older adults and companies

    For many years, Georgia McManus of Waynesville, N.C., enjoyed her job writing commercial insurance policies for Stanberry Insurance and serving customers. At age 70, McManus is now loving doing similar work — but from home and part time as a contractor for a New Jersey-based insurer, The Commercial Agency, with six-hour daily workdays ending at 3 pm. McManus got the gig through WAHVE (Work at Home Vintage Experts), a New York City company  that matches retirees and others over 50 who have expertise in insurance, accounting or human relations, with employers who are happy to let them work their preferred schedules remotely. The 72 million members of the nation’s baby boomer generation are hitting retirement age at a time when America’s corporations and small businesses need them more than ever.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Tech war: US-EU united front on tech to erode China's supply chain advantages, analysts say

    The united front in trade and tech forming between Washington and Brussels is likely to impede China's access to advanced technologies and erode its supply chain advantages, according to analysts. While the second US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting concluded on Monday without a specific action plan, the cross-Atlantic agreement on principles and ideologies underlying technology policies look set to generate headwinds for Beijing's ambitions of becoming a global tech power. Although

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tyco

  • Boeing plans job fair in downtown Montgomery

    The company says it's looking for people who can work virtually, as well as people who can relocate.

  • Chinese depositors left in dark as three local banks freeze deposits

    Three banks in China's central Henan province have frozen at least $178 million of deposits, offering scant information on why or for how long, leaving firms unable to pay workers and individuals locked out of savings, depositors told Reuters. Yu Zhou Xin Min Sheng Village Bank, Shangcai Huimin Country Bank and Zhecheng Huanghuai Community Bank froze all deposits on April 18, with all three telling customers they were upgrading internal systems. The banks have not issued any communication on the matter since, depositors said.

  • Cain Velasquez denied bail: Judge disregards possible CTE, conditions proposed by defense

    Judge Shelyna Brown reiterated her view that Cain Velasquez is not only a threat to Harry Goularte and his family – but also the community at large.