McDonald's where crack pipe reported in food order temporarily closed for health violations

A McDonald's restaurant in Columbus where a couple said they found a crack pipe in the food bag from a drive-thru breakfast order has been temporarily shut down following an emergency health inspection by Columbus Public Health.

The city health agency has given the McDonald's located at 619 Harrisburg Pike at West Mound Street until Jan. 4 to correct health code violations that were found Wednesday during an emergency inspection of the fast-food restaurant west of old Cooper Stadium.

Inspectors went to the McDonald's after a Columbus man posted on Reddit that he and his girlfriend found a crack pipe in his McDonald's bag with his food on Tuesday morning after getting a breakfast order from the restaurant's drive-thru.

The Reddit user said he brought the bag to a McDonald’s manager, who offered a refund. The user said he did not accept the refund, and added that he was only trying to bring the issue to the staff’s attention so that such an item wouldn’t “end up in a Happy Meal.” He said that as a parent, he was concerned for kids’ safety and was glad he had only bought breakfast for himself that morning.

The Reddit user, who goes by "ltibbs" reported the incident to Franklin County Public Health, who forwarded the complaint to Columbus Public Health because the McDonald's is within the city.

The city's health agency sent a registered health sanitarian and a registered health sanitarian in-training out to the McDonald's restaurant #5100 to perform the emergency health inspection.

When health inspectors arrived, they reported finding multiple health code violations due to construction work being performed on the restaurant's seating area, front service counter and beverage service station. Construction workers from Mark L. Inc. Construction were moving freely through the food prep and customer seats areas, and construction equipment, debris, trash and dust were present in the restaurant, the report states.

In the "observations and corrective actions" section of the report, inspectors say they "observed construction dust on surfaces of food preparation counters, equipment and flooring."

When tile work was done in the front service area, a protective barrier was removed and never replaced back after the tile work was completed. Some floor work was still being conducted at the time of the inspectors' arrival, the report states.

"Beverage service equipment such as soda dispenser, frappucino machine, frozen beverage dispenser, coffee machine had dust, debris, screws, unassembled computer equipment, wooden trim pieces on the top surfaces," the report states. Personal cellphones were also observed on top of the grill.

"There was no protective barrier between the construction area and the food service area," the report states.

Construction debris and equipment were heavily present throughout the facility and food was "not protected from environmental sources of contamination during preparation," the report states.

The report also points out that the restaurant was out of compliance with:

Cleaning and sanitizing food contact surfaces,

Protecting food from sources of contamination

Having a person in charge present, who demonstrates knowledge, and performs food safety duties

The location is owned by The Mendoza Company, which owns and operates at least 16 McDonald's restaurants throughout the Columbus area, according to their social media profiles. The Dispatch called several phone numbers listed online attempting to reach someone from The Mendoza Company to comment before an attorney who has represented the firm directed The Dispatch to contact McDonald's corporate headquarters.

McDonald's corporate public relations office did not return calls seeking comment.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: