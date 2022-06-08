McDowell addresses joining LIV golf tour

TechCrunch

For those who know financial planner Suze Orman’s work, it’s no surprise that her debut into startup life begins with the word secure. The personal finance thought leader has over 30 million copies of her book in print, does seminars all over the world, but as she most recently told TechCrunch, “the only thing that really transformed people’s lives, in my opinion, was the 'Suze Orman Show.'” The 12-season show aired on NBC, where Orman doled out wisdom on personal finance and the importance of an emerging savings account. “People would sit there and they would be entertained and they would understand,” Orman said.