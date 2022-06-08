McDowell addresses joining LIV golf tour
Graeme McDowell addresses the new LIV tour and his involvement, in the face of criticisms. (June 8)
The Northern Irishman is staying on the PGA Tour.
McDowell probably didn’t realize that his words were an unwitting explanation of how sportswashing works.
Yahoo Finance reporter Josh Schafer explains why some of the top golfers in the world are opting out of the PGA Tour in favor of a Saudi-backed league and how people are reacting.
Fowler still has a chance to earn first alternate status if he were to win at least a 7-for-1 playoff when play resumes or if leader Sean Jacklin falters.
Here is the format, the captains, the teams and the team names for the first LIV Golf event in London.
Dustin Johnson said Tuesday his move to LIV Golf "was best for me and my family." We take a photographic look at the Johnson-Gretzky family.
With the LIV Golf circuit about to launch Thursday outside London, Rory McIlroy is readying for a title defense at the RBC Canadian Open.
Justin Thomas said that it’s a “bummer” Dustin Johnson and others have left the PGA Tour to compete in the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
Phil Mickelson arrived in London on Tuesday morning having admitted that his gambling reached "reckless" proportions that "embarrass" him, but claiming "hundreds of hours of therapy" have since fixed "the addiction".
Where are the best places you can play golf in the U.S.? Our rankings of the best 100 public courses for 2022 will be your guide.
The U.S. Open returns to The Country Club in Brookline next week, but golf's biggest star, Tiger Woods, won't be competing.
Phil really cares, guys.