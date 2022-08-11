McDowell County deputies facing federal racial profiling charges

Aug. 11—WELCH — Two McDowell County deputies are facing allegations in federal court of racial profiling.

The five-count civil action was filed in the U.S. District Court for Southern West Virginia in Bluefield.

According to the complaint, Dalton T. Martin and Jordan A. Horn, both McDowell County Sheriff's Office deputies, are accused of committing federal constitutional violations of "unlawful and outrageous racial profiling, harassment and retaliation" against three African-American county residents in an Aug. 7, 2020, incident.

The complaint says that, "based on nothing other than the plaintiffs' skin color, Donnie and Ventriss Hairston were accused of growing four marijuana plants located in overgrown brush at a nearby property owned by a third party."

Their landlord, Jason B. Tartt, is also a plaintiff. He lives in an adjacent residence and walked to the scene when he was called by the Hairstons as the incident began after Martin and Horn came to the Hairstons' residence.

"When the plaintiffs expressed criticism of their treatment by the officers, occurring on their own front porch, and asked for the names of the two officers for their own protection, the two defendant officers engaged in an egregious abuse of authority by retaliating against them, harassing them, physically forcing the Hairstons inside the front door of their home, preventing them from witnessing and recording the misconduct being perpetrated by the defendant officers," the complaint alleges. "After Plaintiff Jason Tartt, a former Military Policeman, questioned the authority of the officers to engage in the unlawful racial profiling and mistreatment of himself and his tenants, the defendant officers engaged in unlawful retaliation against Mr. Tartt, including a false arrest and incarceration. The charge was later dismissed."

The complaint details that Martin and Horn said they were at the residence of the Hairstons to check out a complaint filed "for a marijuana grow in the area" of Baptist Drive.

Story continues

Martin wrote in his police report narrative that, "Upon our arrival we incountered [sic] by two elderly subjects who was [sic] on the porch and asked them if they growed [sic] marijuana and they stated "No".

But "for some reason," according to the complaint, the deputies did not leave and allegedly began to "intimidate and upset the Hairstons."

The Hairstons, who are in their 60s and had recently moved back to the area near where they were raised, said in the complaint they felt afraid of the officers, "who were not being friendly and who wouldn't leave them alone, even though they were on their own front porch."

They said Martin had "no legitimate reason to be angry with them, or to suspect that they had anything to do with marijuana plants growing in overgrown brush on a different property in the woods, well beyond the curtilage of their home."

According to the complaint, the Hairston home was "nowhere near the marijuana plants found by Martin. Indeed, there was another house, as well as a derelict church, in between the two locations. The marijuana was not found on property owned by Mr. Tartt, of which the defendant officers were aware."

Tartt said in the complaint when he was asked by Martin for his "date of birth and such," he did not give it because there was no reason to and that Martin knew the four marijuana plants that had been located were "not located on any property owned by Mr. Tartt."

The situation escalated to the point, the complaint alleges, that "Defendant Martin then walked onto the front porch and physically seized Mr. Tartt, forcibly removing him off the front porch and taking him onto the driveway. As Donnie and Ventriss Hairston attempted to video and witness what was happening, Defendant Martin physically forced them to stop and to go inside their home. While standing on the Hairstons' front porch, Defendant Martin physically placed his hands on Mr. Hairston and pushed him inside his own front door, closing the door behind him. Martin and Horn then placed Mr. Tartt in handcuffs and placed him in the cruiser. He was driven to Welch for processing and subsequent incarceration."

Tartt was charged with obstruction, a charge what was dismissed in October, 2020, in McDowell County Magistrate Court.

As the reason for the dismissal, the order indicates, "Dismissed by [Prosecuting Attorney], Officer failed to appear to prosecute."

The "false warrantless" arrest is one count included in the complaint.

"No reasonable police officer in either of the defendant police officers' positions on August 7, 2020 would have believed that probable cause existed to make a warrantless arrest of the Plaintiff under the totality of the circumstances as described..." the complaint says.

Count two is malicious prosecution, which means there was no conviction and the charge was "filed with the Magistrate Court of McDowell County maliciously and for the improper purpose of retaliation in response to protected free speech, as well as for the improper purposes of harassment," the complaint alleges, and the plaintiff, Mr. Tartt, "suffered damages, for which he is entitled to recover" after undergoing "the humiliating process of being arrested, incarcerated and charged."

Count three is the "unreasonable seizure" related to the alleged search and seizure of the Hairstons.

"Defendant Martin entered the private property, curtilage, as well as the front porch of Mr. and Mrs. Hairston on August 7, 2020," the complain alleges. "He and Defendant Horn remained on the property against their will, detaining them for an unreasonable amount of time, interrogating them against their will, making them feel scared and unsafe. Defendant Martin and Horn confined the Hairstons, detaining them in the absence of either reasonable suspicion or probable cause."

The complaint says that "at no time did the defendant officers have a warrant to arrest or search or seize any person or property at the subject property. At no time did the defendant officers have valid consent to remain on the subject property during the events described above. At no time were the defendant officers presented with exigent circumstances entitling them to invade the sanctity of the plaintiffs' home on August 7, 2020. "

The fourth count in the complaint is unlawful "retaliation," based on alleged retaliation when the plaintiffs expressed fear of the officers, and expressing fear is protected under the First Amendment (free speech).

"Motivated to punish and intimidate the plaintiffs for their exercise of their free speech, the Individual Defendants engaged in various harmful acts against the plaintiffs in violation of clearly established First Amendment law, resulting in the Hairstons being forced into their home against their will, as well as Mr. Tartt's arrest," the complaint alleges.

Count five references all of the actions in question under "conspiracy to deprive."

"Defendants Martin and Horn, conspired for the purpose of depriving, either directly or indirectly, the plaintiffs of the equal protection of the laws of the United States and/or of the equal privileges and immunities under the laws of the United States ... They were targeted as suspects in the defendant officers' marijuana plant investigation just by virtue of their being African Americans," the complaint alleges.

The Plaintiffs, who are demanding a trial by jury in the complaint, are asking for "damages against the defendants in an amount to be determined at trial which will fairly and reasonably compensate the plaintiffs for all compensatory damages to be proven at trial; Punitive damages against the individual defendants in an amount to be determined at trial; and reasonable attorney fees and costs..."

The plaintiffs are being represented by John Bryan of Union.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com