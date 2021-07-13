McDowell County man arrested on drug charge

Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.
·1 min read

Jul. 13—WELCH — A McDowell County man was facing multiple charges including driving revoked for DUI and possession of a controlled substance after methamphetamine was found in the vehicle he was driving.

The case began when deputies patrolling the Anawalt area of McDowell County about 2:33 a.m. Sunday conducted a traffic stop, according to Sheriff James "Boomer" Muncy.

Deputies learned that Jessie Price, 34, of Anawalt was operating a motor vehicle while revoked for DUI, Muncy said.

"Upon using a K-9, the K-9 alerted to the vehicle to which a large quantity of methamphetamine was found," Muncy stated.

Price was arrested and charged with the following: no seatbelt; expired MVI; expired registration; no insurance; defective equipment; driving revoked for DUI; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with Intent to deliver.

Price was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and a $30,000 bond was set. Price had not made bond as of Monday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU reviews J&J COVID-19 shot for rare nerve disorder after U.S. warning

    ZURICH (Reuters) -The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday it was analysing data on rare cases of a nerve disorder reported among recipients of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, after the United States added a warning label to the shot. The "EMA’s safety committee (PRAC) is analysing data provided by (J&J) ... on cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) reported following vaccination," the European medicines regulator said in a statement to Reuters.

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release

    Chicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot over the weekend after reportedly being ambushed by multiple gunmen following his release […] The post Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • Marine sentenced in 2017 killing of Green Beret in Africa

    Army Green Beret Logan Melgar was killed in the African country of Mali in what has been described as a hazing gone wrong.

  • Op-Ed: Homicide is on the rise again, but now we know how to stop it

    Homicide is rising in U.S. cities, but now we know how to stop it

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.

  • Lincoln County Missouri prosecutor will seek the death penalty against Pam Hupp in Betsy Faria murder

    Pam Hupp was the last person known to have seen Betsy Faria alive before she was stabbed to death in her Troy, Missouri home just after Christmas, 2011.

  • How a 19-Year-Old Got Charged with a Hate Crime for Teasing a Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyLauren Gibson was in a caravan of friends heading from their camping spot in Panguitch, Utah, back to California last week when one of the cars was pulled over for speeding. The stop took place near a gas station in the small town of less than 2,000 people.Before the day was over, the 19-year-old was on her way to facing hate-crime charges in what critics describe as one of the more absurd examples yet of aggrieved cops unduly likening themselv

  • FBI Denies Connection Of Massive Weapons Haul To Potential Attack On Major League Baseball All-Star Game

    UPDATE: Denver’s FBI office said late on Sunday it does not believe the four people arrested with massive weaponry and body armor were planning an attack on Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, set for Tuesday near the site of the arrests. The FBI Denver tweeted that they are not aware of any threat to the […]

  • 3 men arrested in fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Utah

    Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet inside her Utah home, authorities said. The girl died at Heber Valley Hospital on Friday night, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher O’Connell, 34, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of manslaughter and is facing other drugs and weapons charges.

  • Police: Man with guns sought balcony near MLB All-Star Game

    A man described by authorities as the leader of a group of four people arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near events planned for the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game asked to extend his stay and requested another room with a balcony, according to arrest documents released Monday. The request by Ricardo Rodriquez coupled with the discovery of weapons and tactical gear on Friday concerned police because of the "propensity for mass casualty incidents in scenarios such as the above where many people are gathered together in a small area for a single event,” one of the documents said. Police declined to comment on the investigation Monday beyond providing the arrest documents.

  • A Keys deputy was arrested after removing a parking boot from his truck, police say

    A Florida Keys deputy was arrested early Monday morning in Key West after city police said he removed a wheel that had a parking boot on it from his illegally parked pickup truck, replaced it with a spare — and then drove home.

  • Chicago Expressway Shooting: Person critically wounded on I-55, Illinois State Police says

    ISP investigate shooting on Stevenson Expressway.

  • Suspect in Denver hotel arrest denies shooting plot, says guns were being collected for friends

    One of the four people arrested in connection to what local authorities reportedly feared was a “Las Vegas-style shooting” plot has denied any plan to commit mass violence.