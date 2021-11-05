McDowell County man arrested on drug charges

Nov. 5—BISHOP — A McDowell County resident is facing multiple charges including possession of controlled substances and being a prohibited person possessing a firearm after a search warrant was executed by the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

Dustin Dwayne Allen Dale, 26, of Bishop was arrested Thursday after a search warrant was conducted. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (meth), possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance (suboxone) and receiving and transferring stolen goods, according to Sheriff James "Boomer" Muncy. Dale was charged with two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Dale was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and a $50,500 bond was set. As of Friday, he had not made bond and was awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

