McDowell County man pleads guilty in federal court to drug crime

Jul. 11—BLUEFIELD — A McDowell County man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to distribution of fentanyl, officials with the Southern District Court of West Virginia said.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Feb. 22, 2022, Myron Dwayne Brown, also known as Mylo, 44, of Welch sold a substance containing fentanyl to a confidential informant at a Havaco residence in McDowell County.

Brown admitted to that transaction and further admitted to selling controlled substances at the Havaco residence on Dec. 29, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2022. Brown was aided and abetted by another individual during the Dec. 29, 2021, transaction and the controlled substance sold was confirmed by the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory to contain butonitazene, a federal Schedule I controlled substance, according to federal court officials.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 2 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew D. Isabell is prosecuting the case.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

