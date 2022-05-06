McDowell County man sentenced to 22.5 years on child pornography crime

May 6—BLUEFIELD — A McDowell County man was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 22.5 years in prison, to be followed by 25 years of supervised release, for production of child pornography which involved the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl.

Timothy Edwards, 25, of Iaeger, must also register as a sex offender upon his release from prison, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Edwards admitted that from April 2020 through February 2021 he engaged in sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl. During that time frame, Edwards produced multiple videos of himself engaged in sexual intercourse with the minor child. He also directed the minor child to produce and send sexually explicit videos of herself to him. Edwards additionally caused the minor child to engage in live video chats during which she would send video of herself masturbating.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the West Virginia State Police and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney's Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com