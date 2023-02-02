McDowell County man sentenced for federal gun crime

Feb. 2—BLUEFIELD — A McDowell County resident was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Nov. 10, 2021, Terry Headen, 48, of Welch sold an amount of a controlled substance represented to be heroin to a confidential informant in Havaco, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Headen admitted that he possessed an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle during the drug transaction.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew D. Isabell prosecuted the case.

