McDowell County murder suspect arraigned

Sep. 23—PRINCETON — A McDowell County woman facing charges of murder and felony conspiracy in the death of a Welch resident was arraigned Wednesday in Mercer County and ordered held without bond.

Raquel Deshowna Adams, 34, of Welch turned herself in to Mercer County authorities, McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy said Tuesday.

Adams and Kobe Rashawn Brown, 23, of Havaco are charged with the death of Marcus Darcell Edwards, 33, of Welch.

Edwards was found deceased around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in the Havaco area, Muncy said.

Officers with the Bluefield Police Department brought Adams on Wednesday morning to the Mercer County Courthouse Annex for arraignment, according to Magistrate Michael Crowder. She was arraigned on charges including murder and felony conspiracy.

Adams was remanded without bond to the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.

Crowder said that she must appear before a circuit judge in McDowell County for a bond hearing. By law, circuit judges set bond in cases involving murder.

Crowder stated after the arraignment hearing that he had spoken with Magistrate Danny Mitchell in McDowell County. Mitchell had asked that Adams be held without bond.

Authorities are still searching for Brown.

Brown is described as being Black, with black hair and brown eyes. His height is 6 foot, 1 inch, and his weight is 168 pounds. His last known address was Jed Bottom Road in Havaco.

Muncy said that Brown is considered armed and dangerous.

"There is a motive for the crime, but it is not being released at this time," Muncy said in an earlier interview.

Muncy said warrants have been obtained for both suspects.

Anyone with information on the crime or the location of Brown is asked to contact the McDowell County 911 center at 304-436-4106.

