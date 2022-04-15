McDowell County murder suspect has preliminary hearing

Apr. 15—WELCH — The case of a McDowell County man who was arrested and charged with his girlfriend's homicide is now heading for the grand jury.

A preliminary hearing was conducted Thursday for 23-year-old Jhamel Scott Jr. before Magistrate Steve Cox. Scott was arrested April 8 and charged with first-degree murder after the shooting death of his girlfriend, Summer Robinette, 21, at their Stewart Street home in Welch.

Welch Police Chief Timothy Vineyard was dispatched at 1:33 a.m. the day of the shooting. Scott was present when Vineyard arrived and told him where the weapon could be found.

Vineyard said that he entered the house and found Robinette on the bedroom floor beside the bed. She had been shot with a .357 handgun.

Jan-Care Ambulance Service was dispatched to the scene as well as a medical examiner. Robinette was pronounced dead about 2:02 a.m., Vineyard stated. Scott had called 911 after first contacting a member of Robinette's family.

Vineyard stated he learned that the couple had argued about four days earlier.

Magistrate Cox ruled Thursday that the case had probable cause and bound it over to the McDowell County Grand Jury, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brock Mounts represented the state during Thursday's hearing. Attorney R. Keith Flinchum represented Scott.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com