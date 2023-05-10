McDowell County murder suspect waives extradition

May 10—WELCH — A suspect wanted in the murder of a McDowell County woman will be brought back to West Virginia after waiving extradition Tuesday in a North Carolina court.

Kenneth Alan Stout, 63, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Barbara Baker, whose body was discovered April 1 in a vehicle along Beartown Branch Road. The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) made the manhunt for Stout a priority case.

Stout was captured May 6 in New Hanover County, NC when an off-duty sheriff's deputy recognized him and contacted USMS personnel and local law enforcement. Stout tried to flee on foot, but was apprehended after a short pursuit.

An extradition hearing was conducted Tuesday in North Carolina. McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett said that Stout waived extradition, so he will be brought back to West Virginia.

Puckett said an exact date had not been set, but Stout would likely be brought back to McDowell County early next week.

Sheriff James "Boomer" Muncy said he planned to bring Stout back from North Carolina as soon as possible.

The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force, the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF), the U.S. Marshals Service — Eastern District of Tennessee and the McDowell County Sheriff's Office investigated. Stout is also facing criminal charges in North Carolina, according to the USMS.

Muncy stated during the search that Stout previously had a domestic relationship with Baker. Stout was not living in McDowell County at the time of Baker's death.

Stout has an extensive criminal history with domestic-related charges in both McDowell County and Mercer County, Muncy said.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

