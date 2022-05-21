McDowell County woman found guilty of hit and run death of 2 year old boy

May 21—WELCH — A McDowell County jury has found a War resident guilty of charges involving the Thanksgiving 2020 hit-and-run death of 2-year-old boy.

Angel Alberta Estep, 39, of War was indicted by the February 2022 grand jury on charges including crash involving death, negligent homicide, failure to give information and render aid and failure to report an accident, according to court records.

The incident was reported about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2020 in the Three Forks area near Bradshaw. The 2-year-old boy, who was seriously injured, passed away the following day. Witnesses who described the SUV helped lead to Estep's arrest along with help from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff James Muncy said after Estep was arrested on Dec. 3, 2020.

A circuit court jury found Estep guilty Thursday of charges including crash involving death, failure to give information and render aid and failure to report an accident, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett.

The jury found Estep not guilty of negligent homicide, Puckett said.

A charge of crash involving death carries a possible sentence of one to five years in prison. The other two charges, failure to give information and render aid, and failure to report an accident, each carry a fine of not more than $100 and not more than 10 days in jail.

In West Virginia, negligent homicide carries a sentence of up to a year in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.

Circuit Court Judge Edward Kornish presided at Estep's trial. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dennie Morgan represented the state. Estep was represented by attorney Marcia Hebb.

Estep will be sentenced in June.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

