McDowell County woman sentenced in hit-and-run death of 2 year old

Jun. 9—WELCH — After hearing impassioned statements Thursday from the family of a 2-year-old boy who died in November 2020 after a hit-and-run, a circuit judge sentenced a McDowell County woman to the maximum sentence of one to five years in prison for a crash causing death.

Angel Alberta Estep, 39, of War appeared before Circuit Court Judge Edward Kornish for sentencing. A jury found her guilty May 19 of charges including crash involving death, failure to give information and render aid and failure to report an accident.

The jury found Estep not guilty of negligent homicide, Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett said.

The incident was reported about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2020 in the Three Forks area near Bradshaw. Bryce Vance, 2, who was seriously injured, passed away the following day.

Sometimes choking back tears, Bryce's mother, McKenzie Vance, asked the court to impose the maximum penalty.

Kornish sentenced Estep to a term of one to five years for the crash involving death charge plus a $5,000 fine, the maximum allowed by law. Estep was sentenced to an additional 10 days for failure to report an accident.

Estep was taken into custody after being sentenced.

