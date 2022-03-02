McDowell Grand Jury indicts smugglers, fire starter

Mar. 2—WELCH — Attempting to send dangerous material into a holding facility and setting a fire are among the indictments handed down recently by the February 2022 McDowell County Grand Jury.

Kyohn Green-Burton, 30 and Joshua Brown, 25, both of Welch were each indicted on three counts of attempt to possess or transport a dangerous material into a correctional facility, according to the docket issued by the McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Both men were also indicted on conspiracy.

Trooper T.S. Rose with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment state in a criminal complaint that he was contacted on July 27, 2021 about an incident that occurred at the McDowell County Holding Unit the previous day.

A bag containing one cellphone, five bags of tobacco, two bags of K2 (a synthetic marijuana) and one lighter were thrown from a parking lot towards the holding unit's recreational yard, Rose said in the report. The bag caught on the fence's razor wire.

Rose listened to a phone recording of Green-Burton speaking to an unknown male and an unknown female, and "observed the accused advising the unknown people that inmates were in the yard," according to the report. "The accused was about to hang up the phone when the other individuals began to yell that it was caught in the fence."

People attempting to send an unauthorized telecommunications device into a jail, juvenile center or correctional facility face up to a misdemeanor charge and up to a year in prison, according to the West Virginia Code. Attempting to send alcoholic beverages or controlled substances into a correctional facility is a felony with a possible sentence of one to five years in prison.

In another case, Joshua Maxwell, 37, of Iaeger was indicted on a charge of setting fire on lands. In a criminal complaint, K9 Deputy D.T. Martin with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office received a call from McDowell 911 "about a subject that was sitting along the side of the roadway shooting up with his pants down."

Martin responded and found the mountainside on fire, according to the report. He then located Maxwell standing near Penny's Kwik Stop along Route 52.

Martin said that he asked Maxwell about the fire.

"Yeah, I tried to build me a little fire," Maxwell stated according to the report, adding that he set the fire to stay warm, and then could not put it out.

The temperature that day was about 70 degrees, Martin said in the report.

"This deputy believed that the defendant appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance," Martin stated. Maxwell tried to flee on foot, but was chased down.

Any person "willfully, unlawfully and maliciously" setting fire to woods, grass or other things spreading fire on lands faces a felony charge with a possible sentence of one to five years in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

