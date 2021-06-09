McDowell man arrested on sexual assault charge

Jun. 9—Staff report

WELCH — A McDowell County resident has been arrested and charged with multiple sexual assault counts after a female juvenile came forward, troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment said Tuesday.

William D. Rudolph, 75, of Welch was arrested Monday by Trooper First Class J.C. Woods, according to Sgt. P.H. Shrewsbury. Rudolph was charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust. The victim was a female juvenile.

Rudolph was arraigned before Magistrate Danny Mitchell, who set a $50,000 bond, Shrewsbury said.

There was no record Tuesday of Rudolph in the regional jail system.