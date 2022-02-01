McDowell man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

Feb. 1—BLUEFIELD — A McDowell County man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to production of child pornography.

Timothy Edwards, 25, of Iaeger, admitted that from April 2020 through February 2021, he engaged in sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl, according to the plea agreement and court records.

During that time frame, Edwards produced multiple videos of himself engaged in sexual intercourse with the minor. He also directed the minor to produce and send sexually explicit videos of herself to him, according to court records. Edwards additionally caused the minor to engage in live video chats during which she would send explicit videos of herself.

Edwards faces at least 15 and up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 2.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the West Virginia State Police and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is handling the prosecution.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney's Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.

