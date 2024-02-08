McDowell murder case brings back memories of his 1986 arrest by Henderson County deputies

Former Henderson County Sheriff George Erwin and former deputies John Delk and Duane Cannon vividly remember the day Aug. 21, 1986 — especially now, since the man Delk and Cannon apprehended that day is on trial this week for murder in a nearly four-decades old cold case in Lexington, South Carolina.

This is a 1986 photo of 4-year-old Jessica Gutierrez, who has never been found.

Jury was selected Feb. 5 in Lexington County on the first day of Thomas Eric McDowell's trial. Thanks to advances in forensic technology, McDowell was arrested in January 2022 and is now on trial for the murder of then 4-year-old Jessica Gutierrez.

The alleged crime happened on June 5, 1986, and Gutierrez's remains have never been found.

According to police reports, Gutierrez was asleep in a bed next to her sister, Rebecca. Investigators said an intruder entered the children's bedroom and was able to lift the sleeping Jessica out of her bed and exit the home through the front door without rousing the girls' mother, Debbie Gutierrez. The family never saw Jessica again.

Prosecutors said McDowell was dating Debbie Gutierrez at the time and that his fingerprint was found on the window of the children's bedroom.

The August 1986 arrest

Erwin said when he and the former deputies heard about McDowell's arrest for murder, it brought back memories of the August 1986 arrest.

"When we did find out about his arrest for murder, it was shocking but not surprising, due to his propensity for violence," Erwin said.

Just two months after Jessica Gutierrez disappeared, McDowell, who was 25 then, was in Polk County in North Carolina. Police reports said he had raped a woman at her home, taken her phone and stolen her car.

Erwin, who was a captain in 1986 with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, said the victim was able to get to a neighbor's house and call 911. Cannon said the victim gave a "crystal-clear" description of the car, since it was hers.

"When the BOLO (be on the lookout) call came out, I remember it was early morning. We were trying to position ourselves. We didn't know if he was going to come up (U.S.) 25 or (Interstate) 26," Cannon told the Times-News on Feb. 6.

McDowell took I-26 West, heading North to Hendersonville. Deputies were waiting, Cannon said.

"John spotted him at the Upward Exit. I was at Four Seasons Boulevard. I let John know I was one exit ahead of him," Cannon said. "So, John got behind him. We timed it out. ... I got on the interstate and got in front of him. I slowed down to try to get him to pass me. He never did, so I ended up pulling over. He passed me and officer Delk passed me. Delk then blue lighted him, and he pulled over immediately."

McDowell was arrested and taken into custody at the Polk County Detention Center, since the incident happened in Polk County, Erwin said.

Getting McDowell off the streets

Looking back now, some 38 years later, the gravity of the arrest was much larger than Henderson County officers could've imagined.

Erwin believes if they hadn't captured McDowell back in 1986, he could've still been out on the streets committing crimes and harming other people.

"He definitely would have, and no doubt other innocent people would victimized by this predator," he said. "It is always a relief and rewarding to see perpetrators brought to justice and closure for victims and their families."

Nearly a year after his capture by Henderson County deputies, on March 16, 1987, McDowell was sentenced to 27 years in prison after a jury in Polk County Superior Court found him guilty after a one-day trial. He got 12 years for the rape charge, 12 years for the sexual offense charge and three for the breaking and entering charge.

After serving time, in 2014, he was released, and he moved to Wake Forest in Wake County. He was there when he was arrested once again on Jan. 6, 2022, this time in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Jessica Gutierrez. The Lexington County Sheriff's Office arrest warrant says McDowell made "statements to other sources" that he had kidnapped the victim and killed her.

The 1986 Polk County rape victim, who later moved to Henderson County, will be testifying in court this week, Erwin said. He said like her, the Gutierrez family needs closure.

"Cold cases nationwide are being solved daily due to the technology advances in forensics and law enforcement, and this is one of those cases," he said.

