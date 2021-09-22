McDowell murder suspect surrenders

Sep. 22—WELCH — A McDowell County woman wanted for murder surrendered to authorities Tuesday night while her alleged accomplice remained at large.

Raquel Deshowna Adams, 34, of Welch turned herself in to Mercer County authorities, McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy said.

Adams and Kobe Rashawn Brown, 23, of Havaco are charged with the death of Marcus Darcell Edwards, 33, of Welch.

Edwards was found deceased around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in the Havaco area, Muncy said.

Authorities are continuing their search for Brown.

Brown is described as being Black, with black hair and brown eyes. His height is 6 foot, 1 inch, and his weight is 168 pounds. His last known address was Jed Bottom Road in Havaco.

Muncy said that Brown is considered armed and dangerous.

"There is a motive for the crime, but it is not being released at this time," Muncy said in an earlier interview.

Muncy said warrants have been obtained for both suspects.

Anyone with information on the crime or the location of Brown is asked to contact the McDowell County 911 center at 304-436-4106.