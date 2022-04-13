McEachin secures $3.3 million from federal government for Petersburg capital projects

Congressman Donald McEachin secured funding for Poor Creek and new electric school buses.

PETERSBURG — U.S. Congressman Donald McEachin is traveling the area to celebrate federal dollars that have been earmarked for local projects. Among those awards are funds for two separate projects in Petersburg with aid totaling about $3.3 million.

One of the awards was a $2.4 million amount for improvements to the Poor Creek Sewer Service Area which is crucial for the operation of the developing Pharmaceutical cluster. The second award was a $900,000 sum for Petersburg City Public Schools to replace some of its diesel school buses with electric-powered buses through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Electric School Bus Rebates.

McEachin was successful at obtaining funding for all 10 of his Community Project Funding requests to the federal government. About $9.6 million of that was for water and wastewater projects throughout Virginia's Fourth Congressional district.

"I am elated that all ten of my Community Project Funding requests were fully funded through this bill, bringing millions of dollars back home to Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District," McEachin said. "While there was no guarantee that all my requests would be selected for funding, thanks to the hard work of our local leaders, we were successful."

In Petersburg, officials praised the help from the congressman in obtaining funds.

Donald McEachin stands with members of Petersburg City Council and City Staff for the award of funding to help the Poor Creek Sewer.

The Poor Creek Sewer Service area is the main infrastructure tie in the the pharmaceutical cluster being developed by Phlow, AMPAC and Civica Rx. As of last year, it was said to have been operating at it's limits for over a decade, and in need of a serious overhaul to support the cluster.

The total quoted amount for those upgrades is around $36 million. Petersburg doesn't have the money to finance those repairs through its budget and has been seeking federal and state money to cover the cost. It already has $10 million in hand from the 2021 general assembly, in addition to the federal dollars secured by McEachin in 2022. His funding for Poor Creek requires a $600,000 match from the city. That means $13 million will soon to be available for the water upgrades.

Story continues

There are a couple of other possibilities for funding request that could go through the general assembly this budget year, which could possibly finance the rest of the project.

The pharma cluster is significant on the national level. It's goal is to onshore the manufacture of essential medications back from countries like India and China which have controlled more than 95% of the U.S. market.

The schools were also appreciative of the funds coming into the city for its fleet of buses. The $900,000 can purchase three new electric-powered school buses, replacing three diesel powered and outdated vehicles. Petersburg is one of 11 school districts nationwide that received this funding.

Replacement buses has been an important part of PCPS' 5-year capital improvement plan. Some buses have outlived their useful life by more than 5 years. Eleven replacement buses are scheduled for this upcoming year.

Some of the other projects funded were in Prince George, Surry County, Henrico County, Richmond, Chesterfield, Hopewell, Chesapeake and Charles City County.

You can reach Sean Jones at sjones@progress-index.com. Follow him at @SeanJones_PI. Follow The Progress-Index on Twitter at @ProgressIndex.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Congressman McEachin secures $3.3 million for projects in Petersburg