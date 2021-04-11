McEnany on Biden: 'Everything coming out of the administration is anything but moderate'

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany calls the Biden administration 'anything but moderate,' and suggests the Radical Left is 'really running the show.'

  • Former Trump lawyer apologizes to ex-CISA head Chris Krebs for "inappropriate statements"

    Former Trump campaign lawyer Joe diGenova issued an apology Thursday to former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs for previously saying Krebs "should be drawn and quartered" and "taken out at dawn and shot."State of play: The apology comes four months after Krebs sued diGenova, the Trump campaign and Newsmax Media for defamation and emotional distress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.diGenova had been responding to an appearance by Krebs on "60 minutes," during which the former CISA head disputed former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud. What they're saying: "During the show, I made regrettable statements regarding Christopher Krebs, which many interpreted as a call for violence against him," diGenova said."A few days later on Newsmax, I apologized for my grossly inappropriate statements, and today I reiterate my public apology to Mr. Krebs and his family for any harm my words caused.""Given today's political climate, I should have more carefully expressed my criticism of Mr. Krebs, who was just doing his job," he concluded.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp claims the MLB's voter restriction laws boycott will be a major blow to minority-owned businesses

    Critics of the MLB's boycott of Atlanta following new voting laws claim it will cost Black-owned businesses $100 million.

  • Matt Gaetz thought he could 'do what he wanted' with women's nudes, a colleague said. That's not how it works.

    When Florida passed a bill that would ban nonconsensual pornography, only two lawmakers voted against it. One of them was Rep. Matt Gaetz.

  • China official calls reports he said country's COVID-19 vaccines weren't very effective 'a complete misunderstanding'

    Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention DIrector Gao Fu is walking back comments he made about the country's COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines "don't have very high protection rates," Gao reportedly said Saturday at a conference in Chengdu. "It's now under formal consideration whether we should use different vaccines from different technical lines of the immunization process," he added, explaining that China was considering a few different options for how to boost effectiveness. A dosage increase, mixing vaccines, or turning to mRNA technology (the kind used in the highly effective and safe Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines) were all on the table. The comments were noteworthy for a couple of reasons. For one, it was quite simply a "rare admission" from Beijing, The Associated Press writes. But, more importantly, China has already exported hundreds of millions of doses of two vaccines developed by Chinese drug makers, Sinovac and Sinopharm, to dozens of countries, including Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia, Hungary, and Brazil. So, this could turn into a global predicament. Now, though, Gao is telling Chinese state media that the reaction to his remarks "was a complete misunderstanding" and that he was really just suggesting that the question of how to improve vaccines' effectiveness is one "that needs to be considered by scientists around the world" because of the novelty of the virus. He did not, however, specifically address protection levels of the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyThe Latino voteBoehner goes easy on Trump in otherwise 'scorching' interview

  • David Hogg Steps Back from Company He Founded to Compete with Mike Lindell’s MyPillow

    Parkland shooting survivor and gun-control advocate David Hogg on Saturday announced he would step back from his role in the pillow company he started to compete with conservative Mike Lindell’s MyPillow. The 20-year-old wrote in a tweet that he had “resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC” effective immediately. “The reasons for my departure rest entirely with me and my own personal commitments and I truly wish [co-founder William LeGate] nothing but the best,” he wrote. 7: Effective immediately, I have resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC. I want to thank Will for his partnership and wish him absolutely nothing but success with the future of Good Pillow. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021 He said he would leave it to LeGate to carry out their goal of creating “an ethical company that produces products that people need while creating good union paying jobs and supporting social causes at the same time.” “Over the next several months, I will be taking some time to focus on my studies in college and advance the gun violence prevention movement with March For Our Lives and personally,” said Hogg, who is a student at Harvard University. Hogg, first announced in February that he was partnering with LeGate, a tech entrepreneur, on the venture which he believes would offer “progressive competition,” to Lindell’s MyPillow. He claimed they could put Lindell out of business. Shortly thereafter Hogg, who was a student during the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, announced he would take a leave of absence from his role as a board member for March For Our Lives. For his part, Lindell had welcomed the challenge, telling Axios at the time that there is “nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.” It has been a pleasure working with you, David. I cannot wait to see what you do in the future & we will be sending you pillows from the first batch! — William LeGate (ig: @legate) (@williamlegate) April 10, 2021 LeGate responded to Hogg’s tweets on Saturday, saying “It has been a pleasure working with you, David.” “I cannot wait to see what you do in the future and we will be sending you pillows from the first batch,” he added.

  • Duchess of Cornwall's relative accuses wife of lying about her age when they married - denying him the chance of more children

    An aristocrat and relative of the Duchess of Cornwall has accused his wife of lying about her age in an ongoing divorce battle, which he claims denied him more children. Charles Villiers, 58, has been embroiled in a six-year divorce case that has so far played out in five different courts and before twelve judges. The couple, who share 25-year-old daughter Clarissa, married in 1994 and Charles has said he believed his wife to be 35 at the time. He has made various claims of dishonesty from his ex wife in court, the most serious of which was when he accused her of bigamy, which she vehemently denied. As part of the ongoing legal battle, he now claims to have unearthed new evidence on one of his wife's previous marriage certificates which would mean she was in fact 40 when they tied the knot, according to the Sunday Times. Mr Villiers told the newspaper: "Most of my friends were in their thirties at the time, with wives of similar age and additional children kept appearing for them. "I couldn't understand what the problem conceiving additional children was. Now I know. "I'm left in the situation that my wife might still try to claim millions of pounds off me, soley owing to the fact that we were married when, arguably, she married me under false pretences as I believed she was in her thirties, not in her forties in 1994, almost past child-bearing.” Mr Villiers went on to state that his wife did not wish to celebrate milestone birthdays, which he found "bizarre", before adding: "If it was a genuine error made in the creation of a marriage certificate document, not one word of explanation has ever been offered to me by Emma in 27 years." An electoral role registers Mrs Villiers as being born in 1958, which would make her current age 62, and 35 when they married.

  • Harry Reid on former House Speaker John Boehner: 'I did everything I could to cause him trouble' but we 'got a lot done'

    "The deal is this - Boehner and I got a lot done, but we didn't mince words," he said. "He was right. I did everything I could to cause him trouble."

  • New York City facing exodus after officials hike taxes to plug Covid-19 shortfall

    New York is bracing for an exodus of its wealthiest residents after officials passed a budget that will see them pay the US’s highest tax rate, as they desperately seek to boost their Covid-hit economy. Under the new rate, which is expected to soon be rubber-stamped by Governor Andrew Cuomo, the city’s top earners could pay up to 14.8 per cent tax - a combined federal, state, and city tax which could reach 52 per cent. The move sees the state overtake California, which has the current highest combined tax rate for top earners in the US, and much of Europe. Business leaders and CEOs this week warned that the increase is likely to backfire by driving away the very people and companies the city relies on for its revenue.

  • Mom dies in road-rage shooting with her young daughters in the car, Texas family says

    Police are searching for the driver of the other vehicle.

  • John Boehner on how history will judge presidents he’s known. Trump: ‘I don’t think very well’

    The good, the bad and the "brother:" Ex-speaker John Boehner rates the presidents, from the "decent" Gerald Ford to the disappointing Barack Obama.

  • Las Vegas pushes to become first to ban ornamental grass

    A desert city built on a reputation for excess and indulgence wants to become a model for restraint and conservation with a first-in-the-nation policy banning grass that nobody walks on. Las Vegas-area water officials have spent two decades trying to get people to replace thirsty greenery with desert plants, and now they're asking the Nevada Legislature to outlaw roughly 40% of the turf that's left. The Southern Nevada Water Authority estimates there are almost 8 square miles (21 square kilometers) of “nonfunctional turf" in the metro area — grass that no one ever walks on or otherwise uses in street medians, housing developments and office parks.

  • Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel escorted out of RNC retreat

    During this weekend’s highly anticipated donor retreat hosted by the Republican National Committee in Palm Beach, Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel was escorted off the premises while his primary opponent, Jane Timken, was allowed to stay, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell Axios.What we’re hearing: The invitation-only event is taking place at the Four Seasons Resort, and the RNC reserved the entire hotel. While Timken, former Ohio GOP chair, was invited to the event “because she is a major donor” — Mandel was not, so he was asked to leave, according to one of the sources.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Despite not having his name on the list, Mandel seized on the opportunity to get some face time with top Republican donors while they all were in one place, one source familiar with his plans told Axios.But when the first event formally kicked off at the hotel Friday night, Mandel and others who did not have credentials were asked to leave.A spokesperson for the RNC declined to comment. Mandel's team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Between the lines: Those attending the retreat not only have access to big donors, but also key party players, including former President Trump. Saturday evening, the group will travel to Mar-a-Lago, where Trump is expected to deliver remarks and mingle with attendees. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential contender, will also speak. Why it matters: The incident gives Timken more visibility and access to Trump, which is crucial as he continues to be the party’s rainmaker and most influential player. It also underscores how Trump’s efforts to continue leading the GOP have made all interactions with donors high-stakes. Background: Trump previously showed interest in endorsing Timken, but was ultimately talked out of it by his son, Donald Trump Jr., and other top advisers.Mandel and Timken have long been extremely pro-Trump and both are vying to get the former president's endorsement — which could be the deciding factor in who wins the race to replace Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who recently announce he will not run for reelection.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Defense presenting 'a stronger case than many even expected' in Chauvin trial: Abrams

    Dan Abrams, Terri Austin and Pierre Thomas weigh in on the Derek Chauvin trial on "This Week."

  • Why Prince Philip’s great-grandchildren shouldn't attend the Royal funeral

    Of all the images that stood out during the televised funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, there was one that has endured in the collective consciousness longer than any other: that of two boys who had just lost their mother, walking in sombre procession behind her coffin, while the world looked in upon their most private moment. Alongside Princes William and Harry that day walked their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Amid a terrible whirlwind of public mourning and spectacle, the Duke was reportedly deeply concerned about the emotional wellbeing of his bereaved grandsons, then 15 and 12. “I’ll walk if you walk,” he apparently told them at a dinner before the funeral. And, of course, he kept his word. Almost a quarter of a century later, has there been a change of heart within the monarchy about the role of children at Royal funerals? It is understood that the Duke’s 10 great-grandchildren, who include Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will not be in attendance at his funeral this Saturday. That nine are under 10 years of age (Savannah Phillips will turn 11 in December) has likely played a part in the decision.

  • Remember the Alamo — but forget secession. Texas can’t leave the U.S., and won’t

    All the flag-waving rallies, chest-pounding and bravado can just fizzle to a stop.

  • Armed suspect found dead after 10-hour standoff with police at Hawaii hotel -report

    The Kahala Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii, was placed on lockdown around 6 p.m. Saturday evening and guests told to shelter in place after a man fired a gun, locked himself inside a hotel room and then fired several more shots through the door, TV station KHON2 News reported, citing Honolulu police. "Thankfully the security guard wasn't standing in front of the door," police Captain Brian Lynch told reporters while the standoff was ongoing.

  • Biden’s budget proposal is ‘the most reckless fiscal policy in the last half-century’: economist

    Tyler Goodspeed, former acting chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under former President Trump, told Yahoo Finance Live all that President Biden's spending is not prudent at a time when the U.S. budget deficit continues to widen to unprecedented levels.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he hired private investigators to find out why Fox News isn't letting him speak on air

    Mike Lindell said Friday he "spent a lot of money" investigating Fox News for its failure to invite him on air to peddle false election claims.

  • Feds charge 3 more in massive California unemployment fraud

    Federal prosecutors said Friday that they have charged three Southern California women with using prison inmates' names to bilk a state agency out of a combined nearly $1.25 million in coronavirus-related unemployment benefits, the latest allegations in an ongoing scandal that has cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The three are among a dozen charged just in the greater Los Angeles area and among 150 charged federally nationwide with exploiting federal benefits that were supposed to aid those who lost their jobs during the pandemic. Much of that fraud has been in California, where state auditors in January said the troubled Employment Development Department approved at least $810 million in the names of roughly 45,000 inmates, some of them on death row.

  • "I am praying they get this right": Chauvin trial leaves cities across America on edge

    The impact of the Derek Chauvin trial is reverberating far beyond the walls of the downtown Minneapolis courtroom.The state of play: With the trial set to enter its third week, activists across America are watching the proceedings unfold with heavy skepticism that what they perceive as justice will be served. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePlus, nearly a year after George Floyd’s death, cities are continuing to confront heightened tensions in their communities while taking steps to curb use of force among law enforcement and hold them accountable for unfair treatment of people of color."We still fear that this cycle of intergenerational trauma due to state-sanctioned violence will continue," said Apryl Alexander, a psychology professor at the University of Denver and local Black Lives Matter activist.In Denver, where protests over Floyd’s death renewed attention to the 2019 police killing of Elijah McClain, Democratic state lawmakers recently introduced two bills aimed at preventing both tragedies from happening again.One bill would, among other things, limit law enforcement's ability to use deadly force, allowing it only as a "last resort" after all other deescalation strategies have been exhausted.The other responds directly to the McClain case and calls for guardrails for the use of ketamine — a powerful sedative McClain was injected with after officers used a chokehold on him — outside of hospital settings.The Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police opposes the legislation, seeing it as excessive, the Colorado Sun reports.Meanwhile, in Charlotte, Kass Ottley, a 56-year-old grandmother and one of the city’s most prominent activists, has been dealing with stomach pains while watching the trial. She’s sure they’re from the stress. "I am praying they get this right," Ottley told Axios last week. "Because if not, the reaction is going to be like nothing we’ve ever seen before."Flashback: Both Ottley and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police chief Johnny Jennings said the Chauvin trial brings back memories of the 2015 mistrial of officer Randall "Wes" Kerrick, who shot an unarmed Black man named Jonathan Ferrell 10 times in September 2013. Like the Chauvin case, it seemed like clear-cut murder to many, including then-police chief Rodney Monroe, who arrested Kerrick within 18 hours of the incident.The city settled a civil suit with Ferrell’s family just two months before the trial, but a jury couldn’t reach a verdict on criminal charges."I really thought we were going to get this right. This is going to be the one to change everything,” Ottley said of the Kerrick trial, echoing what many across America are saying about the Chauvin trial.In Des Moines, the city passed an ordinance last June that prohibits racial profiling by police. It also created a new committee to make recommendations about how to further improve police enforcement.But tensions remain high, frequently leading to calls to restore decorum during the city’s virtual meetings. Relations between the public — especially activists — and city officials have become so fraught that Mayor Frank Cownie is now pursuing new rules for City Hall.That includes a weapons ban and the installation of metal detectors before the city resumes in-person meetings later this year. Across Tampa Bay, organizers and activists felt anxious and hopeful but also jaded as the trial started.Jae Passmore, who has been on the front lines of recent protests and was roughly arrested by Tampa police during a demonstration downtown last summer, said she was avoiding watching the trial."It's a tale as old as time," Passmore said. "From Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, and Eric Garner, I don't need to re-traumatize myself with the acknowledgment that this country doesn't care about Black life by watching this trial."This story contains reporting from Axios Charlotte's Michael Graff; Axios Denver's Alayna Alvarez; Axios Des Moines’ Jason Clayworth; and Axios Tampa Bay’s Ben Montgomery. Yacob Reyes contributed to this report.This is an Axios Local collaboration. If you live in Charlotte, Denver, Des Moines, Tampa Bay or the Twin Cities, sign up to receive newsletters designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free