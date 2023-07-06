McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter Biden’s

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany threw cold water on the suggestion that cocaine found at The White House over the holiday weekend could have belonged to Hunter Biden, the president’s son.

“For it to be Hunter Biden, he left on Friday, he was at Camp David. There is no way, it is inconceivable to think cocaine could sit for a 72 hour period (at The White House), so I would rule him out at this point.” McEnany, who is now a Fox News host, said Thursday on the network’s flagship morning talk program.

News broke earlier this week that a suspicious white powder was found in an area of the White House during a routine sweep. After further testing, the powder was confirmed to be cocaine, the Secret Service said.

On Wednesday, former President Trump, who McEnany worked for, lashed out at the media over coverage of the story and suggested the cocaine belonged to Hunter Biden, who has publicly chronicled his history of drug use.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social website.

“But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish.”

Trump has attacked McEnany directly in recent weeks, criticizing her for her commentary on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), his chief rival in the 2024 GOP presidential primary race.

