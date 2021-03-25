McEnany: 'Incredible' Biden waited so long to hold solo press conference
Kayleigh McEnany, former White House press secretary and Fox News analyst, weighs in ahead of President Biden's first press conference.
Kayleigh McEnany, former White House press secretary and Fox News analyst, weighs in ahead of President Biden's first press conference.
Biden set a new goal of 200 million shots in arms in his first 100 days in office, double what he had originally promised.
Known for her "clap back" tweets, Chrissy Teigen said "goodbye" to Twitter and deleted her account.
Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer rips Biden's press conference, on 'The Story'
Follow the latest updates
'Hannity' host reacts to the president's performance, calls his use of cheat sheets 'pathetic' and 'embarrassing
A.B. Stoddard and NBC's Stephanie Gosk join Andrea Mitchell to discuss new reports that embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo used his position to get his family, including his brother Chris Cuomo, special access to Covid testing resources during the initial crisis last March. The new reports are adding to the political and potentially legal crisis the governor is facing in the wake of allegations of misrepresenting nursing home data and accusations of sexual misconduct.
President doubles goal to vaccinate Americans against CovidSays migrant situation at US-Mexico border is not a crisis In his first press conference as president, Joe Biden announced he had doubled his administration’s vaccination goal to 200m shots during his first 100 days as president. “I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world has even come close to what we are doing,” Biden said of his new goal. Biden’s decision to make the announcement at the beginning of his press conference represented a clear attempt to at least insulate one piece of news his administration hoped would not fall through the cracks at a briefing where a host of contentious issues were expected – particularly on immigration and the filibuster. On immigration, Biden stressed that the situation at the southern border was not a crisis. The president recently appointed vice-president Kamala Harris as the point-person to try to tackle problems there. An ABC News reporter, however, noted that one border facility was currently holding unaccompanied migrant children at 1,556% capacity. She asked Biden if he considered that to be acceptable. “That’s a serious question, right? Is it acceptable to me? Come on,” Biden said. “That’s why we’re going to be moving 1,000 of those kids out quickly.” The president expressed sympathy with parents who felt their best option was to send children on the treacherous journey to the US. And when a Univision reporter noted that Customs and Border Protection has not been notifying migrant children’s family members about their arrival to the US in a timely manner, Biden said it would take time to improve communications and processes in the immigration system. But he also reiterated that his administration would not relax laws to increase the number of people coming in across the border, other than minors. “They should all be going back. All be going back,” Biden said. “The only people we are not going to leave sitting there on the other side of the Rio Grande with no help are children.” Biden was also asked multiple times about his position on the filibuster. He agreed with the critique of Democratic senators that it is a relic of the Jim Crow era of American history designed to defend slavery. But rather than offering full-throated endorsement of ending the filibuster, he instead argued that there should only be a “talking filibuster”, where a senator could block legislation as long as they kept talking on the floor of the chamber. “I strongly support moving in that direction,” Biden said. Biden has increasingly had to take a go-it-alone approach to executing his agenda, despite efforts to win over Republican support. That has helped fuel pressure among rank-and-file lawmakers to try and gut the filibuster or create workarounds for Democratic legislation that faces staunch opposition from Republicans. When Biden became president, he had hoped his longstanding relationship with Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the top Republican in that chamber, would help create bipartisan support. But Biden shrugged off that opposition, nottng that he and McConnell know each other well. He added: “I have electoral support from Republican voters. Republican voters agree with what I’m doing.” The president also noted that despite the gains the country has experienced on the vaccine effort, the impact of the pandemic is still being felt. He reiterated a theme he and his closest aides have been trying to drill into Americans’ heads since Biden signed into law his American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. “There are still too many Americans out of work, too many families hurting,” Biden said. “But I can say to you, the American people, help is here and hope is on the way.” Biden also said he was likely to run for re-election in 2024, which he had not previously addressed. Asked if Harris would be his running mate, the president said: “I fully expect that to be the case. She’s doing a great job.” On the war in Afghanistan Biden did not offer a precise timetable for withdrawal but did say that he did not troops to be there by the end of next year. “I can’t picture that being the case,” Biden said. Mostly absent from the conference were questions about the coronavirus pandemic and the topic of gun control, after two mass shootings in the past two weeks. Biden promised to expand on his gun control actions in the coming weeks.
Appearing in the White House East Room, Biden said his initial goal of administering 100 million vaccination shots in his first 100 days in office was reached last week, 42 days ahead of schedule."I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world has even come close," said Biden.He also claimed economic progress with the news that the number of people claiming unemployment insurance had dropped significantly."There are still too many Americans out of work, too many families hurting and still a lot of work to do. But I can say to the American people: Help is here and hope is on the way," he said.
Despite soaring prices in many parts of the country, CMHC is maintaining its rating of a moderate degree of overall vulnerability. But it does see signs of the housing market overheating at the national level.
Here is what we know about the blacklisted firms Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), based on a 2019 report produced by the United Nations Human Rights Council. After Reuters broke news of the U.S. sanctions earlier on Thursday, MEHL general manager Hla Myo said in an email: "The company is basically focusing on business and has no immediate response for now." MEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Giada provides 100 recipes for all dietary needs. From Delish
Kayleigh McEnany discusses Biden’s upcoming press conference, VP Harris being selected to deal with the border crisis and Chris Cuomo allegedly using his brother’s position to get prioritized a COVID test.
The Buccaneers are continuing the process of keeping last year’s Super Bowl champions together. The latest Bucs free agent to re-sign is offensive tackle Josh Wells. According to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, Wells signed for one year and the veteran minimum salary of $990,000, plus a $137,500 signing bonus, and $500,000 guaranteed. Last year Wells [more]
President has faced escalating criticism from right-wing media over reluctance to hold formal briefing
The NFL will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for players, coaches or staff members. But the league is encouraging vaccines, and incentives offered by the NFL will encourage (pressure?) everyone to get a shot. The NFL sent a memo to its clubs Thursday detailing protocols for draft weekend. It is relaxing masking and distancing requirements if [more]
"I am very excited that my groundbreaking fitness series of Sweatin' to the Oldies still is so relevant and popular and I hope many new fans will discover these timeless classics," Simmons said
Michael Isikoff, Dan Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti are joined by national political correspondent at the Washington Post Olivier Knox and Yahoo News reporter Caitlin Dickson to break down President Biden's first news conference.
The 36-year-old told UK publication The Gentlewoman that she looked back on some of her experiences and realized: "I was inconsiderate."
Late-night was not going to let President Joe Biden’s first press conference go unnoticed without a few digs, as well as nods of approval along with the humor. “Well, guys, after 64 days in office, today President Biden held his very first press conference,” Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon said Thursday. “Normally when a 78-year-old […]
After losing her husband, two young sons and her home, Noor Banu thought she had seen the worst of life. She made the perilous journey from her village in Myanmar’s Rakhine State to the refugee camps in Bangladesh in 2017, with nothing except her four surviving boys. Now she fears she has lost another son to the massive blaze that ripped through the Cox's Bazar camps, reducing tarpaulin and bamboo shelters to ash.