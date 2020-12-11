McEnany: Six more states file to join Texas election lawsuit
The news will most likely infuriate President Donald Trump, who has long been frustrated with Barr and repeatedly came close to firing him.
A high-ranking Georgia state lawmaker has been indicted on misdemeanor charges alleging he wrongly ignored a fatal 2019 hit-and-run crash that his friend called him about as the victim lay dying in a ditch. State Rep. Trey Kelley, who as majority whip is the fourth-ranking member among House Republicans, was indicted Thursday on a charge of reckless conduct, according to Polk County District Attorney Jack Browning. Ralph “Ryan” Dover III, the man accused of calling Kelley instead of 911 after fatally hitting bicyclist Eric Keais, was indicted on charges of felony hit-and-run and reckless conduct.
Chinese authorities have detained a Chinese national working for the Bloomberg news bureau in Beijing on suspicion of endangering national security, the news agency and China's foreign ministry said on Friday. According to a Bloomberg report, Haze Fan was seen being escorted from her apartment building by plain clothes security officials on Monday, shortly after she had been in contact with one of her editors.
Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest
A four-year-old Italian boy contracted Covid-19 as far back as November last year, Italian scientists believe, in a discovery that could dramatically rewrite the timeline of the spread of the illness. The finding would suggest that the coronavirus was circulating in Italy much earlier than expected – the pandemic was not officially detected until late February. It could fundamentally alter the understanding of when the virus entered Europe from China, where it is thought to have originated. Until now, it was thought that Europe's earliest detected case was a 43-year-old Frenchman from Paris who fell ill in late December. “This finding is of importance because it expands our knowledge on timing and mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways,” the researchers said. “Long-term, unrecognized spread of SARS-CoV-2 in northern Italy would help explain, at least in part, the devastating impact and rapid course of the first wave of COVID-19 in Lombardy.” The little boy, from a town near Milan in the Lombardy region, began to feel ill on November 21, suffering from flu-like symptoms and a rash, and it was initially thought that he was suffering from measles.
The chamber reported the numbers a week after Rudy Giuliani testified in Lansing and just days after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run.More stories from theweek.com 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Why Trump supporters won't accept election results The GOP is driving itself mad
Hundreds of Hondurans trying to start a new caravan to reach the U.S. border were stopped by Honduran security personnel Thursday before they even reached the border with neighboring Guatemala. The Honduran police and immigration agents asked their countrymen to show travel documents and proof of negative coronavirus tests, which none appeared to have. Many of the migrants said that two recent hurricanes had devastated their homes or livelihoods, and they set out late Wednesday on a trek toward Guatemala, Mexico and the U.S. border.
An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.
The 34-year-old Marine flew from North Carolina to Haiti in 2019 with five handguns, three military-style rifles, ammunition and body armor in tow, prosecutors said.
Australia has cancelled the production of a locally made Covid-19 vaccine after trial volunteers falsely tested positive for HIV, meaning the drug could interfere with diagnosis of that virus. Antibodies generated by the jabs developed by the University of Queensland (UQ) and biotech firm CSL led to trial subjects wrongly testing positive for the virus that causes AIDS. Further trials have been stopped. Scientists said the results were a blow to Australia's vaccine development and was likely to force the country to buy more doses of imported shots. "While this is a tough decision to take, the urgent need for a vaccine has to be everyone's priority," said UQ professor Paul Young. Australia has ordered a total of 140 million shots from different suppliers, to inoculate its 25 million people, making it one of the most highly stocked countries in the world. "We want to ensure that Australians ... have full confidence, absolute full confidence that when it gets the tick, they can get the jab, and they can make that decision for themselves and for their families, confidently,” said Scott Morrison, prime minister. Prof Sarah Palmer, from the faculty of medicine at the University of Sydney, said: “Sadly, this is a set-back for the development of Covid-19 vaccines. Generating a false positive for HIV is entirely unexpected for this vaccine, but underscores the critical necessity of testing the safety of newly-developed vaccines in large numbers of volunteers.” She said the Australian government, which was a major backer of the UQ vaccine effort, would have to consider funding other alternatives, including imported vaccine from firms such as Pfizer and Moderna.” Australia's strict quarantine regime has seen the country quash earlier outbreaks and its tally of 28,000 infections is far fewer than in many other developed countries Its success in keeping a lid on infections has meant the country is not racing to start vaccinations like countries in Europe and jabs are not scheduled to begin until March. CSL, had been under a contract to produce 51 million doses of the UQ vaccine, and will instead produce an extra 20 million doses of the Oxford vaccine being developed with Britain's AstraZeneca.
Texas' attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election is wracked with contradictions.On Tuesday, Texas' attorney general filed a lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, alleging the states improperly manipulated voting rules. Seventeen red states have since filed in support of the suit, even though Texas and several other states had implemented the same mail-in and early-voting rules by the same methods. And in a further paradox on Thursday, 106 GOP House members also joined Texas' suit as amici curiae, despite the fact that many of them had been re-elected on the same ballots.Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin flipped from electing President Trump in the 2016 election to going for President-elect Joe Biden in 2020. But those states all managed to elect and re-elect several Republican congressmembers -- 16 of whom filed in support of the suit Thursday -- using the exact same voting rules that also elected Biden.Not every congressional Republican is onboard with the Texas suit. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) suggested Texas' attorney general was "begging for a pardon" and "filed a PR stunt rather than a lawsuit," while three members of the Texas delegation had their doubts. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has meanwhile offered to present the case for Trump in front of the Supreme Court. > Texas lawmakers on the Texas lawsuit: > Sen. John Cornyn: "I frankly struggle to understand the legal theory of it." > Rep. Kay Granger: "I'm not supporting it...It's a distraction." > Rep. Chip Roy: "I believe the case itself represents a dangerous violation of federalism."> > -- Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 10, 2020More stories from theweek.com Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree The GOP is driving itself mad
According to Axios, two Fox News bookers - employees who book guests on TV shows - who said they and several others had been approached.
Taiwan commissioned the first of a new fleet of coastguard ships on Friday, an advanced catamaran that can be armed with missiles during war, as the island bolsters its defences in the face of what it sees as a growing threat from Beijing. President Tsai Ing-wen has made military modernisation a priority for the Chinese-claimed island. Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.
A former lawyer detained for more than six months due to reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has been fitted with a tube so she can be force-fed after she went on hunger strike, her lawyer said. Zhang Zhan, 37, was apparently unable to pull the tube out as her arms were restrained. She was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” a charge often used against government critics and activists in China. Zhang attempted to report the virus outbreak on social media and streaming account, and is now being held at a detention centre near Shanghai. She was formally charged with spreading false information in November. Her lawyer, Zhang Keke detailed her deteriorating condition in a blog post after visiting her. “She was wearing thick pyjamas with a girdle around the waist, her left hand pinned in front and right hand pinned behind,” he wrote. “She said she had a stomach tube inserted recently and because she wanted to pull it out, she was restrained.” “In addition to headache, dizziness and stomach pain, there was also pain in her mouth and throat. She said this may be inflammation due to the insertion of a gastric tube.” He added that she said she had expected to go to court in December, but that the appearance had been cancelled and she didn't know how she was going to survive. Zhang refused to stop the hunger strike even after her lawyer told her that her family and loved ones urged her to put an end to it. It’s not the first time that Zhang has been arrested on such charges. She was detained once in 2018 by Chinese authorities and again in 2019 for voicing support for Hong Kong activists. Zhang has denied the allegation of falsifying information, and told her lawyer that she gathered the information on the ground through interviews with Wuhan residents. Several Chinese citizen journalists were arrested and silenced after travelling to Wuhan to report on the virus outbreak and response. Chen Qiushui was among the first to be detained in January and disappeared after he broadcasted live on social media showing scenes of crowded hospitals. Li Zehua, who travelled to Wuhan, went missing in early February and was released in April. Zhang posted videos on Youtube - which is banned in China - consistently from February until her arrest in May. In one video posted in February, she explained her experience of visiting hospitals in Wuhan, and said that the number of infected patients was higher than the government figures. She also questioned the effectiveness of containing the virus at the hospitals. In another video posted in May, she recorded herself outside a major train station in Wuhan where she tried to interview travellers but hardly found any. She said the city of Wuhan was ruled by fear.
Britain’s Home Secretary met with exiled Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law Wednesday to discuss the situation in the Chinese territory as well as new British immigration policies intended to help people wishing to leave the city amid concerns about Beijing’s tightening grip. Priti Patel was the first British Cabinet minister to meet with Law, who fled his hometown before a warrant for his arrest was issued by Beijing.
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) isn't buying Texas Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton's (R) claim that his lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election results in four states is due to concerns about the integrity of the vote.It's a "PR stunt rather than a lawsuit," Sasse told The Washington Examiner on Thursday and an attempt to gain "a pardon" from President Trump.The Associated Press reported in November that after several of Paxton's former aides accused him of bribery and other crimes, the FBI launched an investigation into whether Paxton illegally used his office to help friend and campaign donor Nate Paul, a wealthy real estate developer.In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Paxton claims Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin "tainted the integrity" of the election through the use of mail-in ballots, and their results should be overturned, a move that would reverse President-elect Joe Biden's win.Sasse told the Examiner he predicts the Supreme Court "swats this away," adding that the lawsuit's assertions "have already been rejected by federal courts and Texas' own solicitor general isn't signing on."Lawyer Ryan Goodman, a former special counsel with the Department of Defense, agreed with Sasse's assessment, saying it not only appears as though Paxton is begging for a pardon, but "it also looks like potential bribery."More stories from theweek.com Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree The GOP is driving itself mad
The president-elect told civil rights leaders he wants to move ahead on police reform — but cautiously.
Guillermo Maldonado, the founding pastor of Miami's King Jesus International Ministry, made false claims about COVID-19 during a sermon on Sunday.
A survey has found that 93 per cent of British National Overseas (BNO) status holders in Hong Kong intend to emigrate to the UK within three years, as Britain begins a passport visa scheme next month. The group Hongkongers in Britain (HKB) polled 315 people in a survey from September 2 to October 1 and found among the 93 per cent, 45 per cent plan to apply as soon as the scheme starts in January. HKB has forecast the number of applicants is potentially higher and faster than the Home Office’s highest estimates in its Impact Assessment estimation in October. “We estimate that the number of BNO visa applications within 2021 will double the number of the Home Office’s Impact Assessment highest estimation,” HKB stated in its report. Boris Johnson announced a new BNO visa scheme in July to welcome more than three million eligible Hong Kongers to Britain, after declaring a new security law a “clear and serious breach” of the Sino-British declaration that guarantees the former British colony autonomy from Beijing. The BNO visa scheme allows holders and their dependents the right to remain in the UK, including the right to work and study for five years, and a path to full citizenship. The huge increase in people wanting to emigrate is related to the political situation in Hong Kong, which has recently been placed under a draconian national security law that inhibits free speech and the right to protest. China imposed the National Security Law in July to curb civic unrest that began in June 2019. The majority of the survey's respondents say they are emigrating for safety and freedom as they no longer see Hong Kong as safe or free after the passing of the National Security Law. HKB also found a typical emigrant is 37 years old, employed, with an average salary of £33,270 per year, a university degree, English language skills, and either studied or works in the business or finance industry. The organisation says the prospective BNO visa holders provide the UK “a fresh workforce that has good qualifications, work experience and is largely self-reliant.”