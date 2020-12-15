McEnany: Trump 'still pursuing' election litigation

Despite a solid Electoral College victory for Joe Biden, the White House is still refusing to accept the election results. Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany described the Electoral College vote as just “one step in the constitutional process.” (Dec. 15)

Video Transcript

- Kayleigh, now that the electoral college has voted, does the president acknowledge that Joe Biden is the president-elect? Does he have any plans to invite him here to the White House?

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: The president is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the election. Yesterday's vote was one step in the constitutional process. So I will leave that to him and refer you to the campaign for more on that litigation.

- [INAUDIBLE] reaction to Leader McConnell today congratulating Joe Biden and calling him the president-elect?

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I haven't gotten the president's reaction to that yet, but the president, again, is pursuing ongoing litigation. Would refer you to the campaign for further.

- Does the president intend to run for election in 2024, and would you like to be part of that campaign?

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I will leave that to the president, but he's still pursuing ongoing litigation at the moment for this election.