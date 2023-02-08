McEwen Mining - Los Azules Project Could Be World's Next Copper Unicorn

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - February 8, 2023 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) - IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition.

Both gold and copper have seen significant increases in market value in recent months, and copper is forecast to be one of the best-performing of all commodities in 2023, based upon increased demand and projected shortages

McEwen Mining is a majority shareholder of McEwen Copper, which owns the Los Azules copper deposit in Argentina, one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in the world

McEwen Copper plans to update its PEA (preliminary economic assessment) during Q1 2023, follow with IPO during Q2, and complete the Feasibility Study in 2024

Historically, gold has been a staple in investment portfolios due to benefits like diversification and a lack of correlation with investments, retaining value during volatile periods. Despite the volatility in the gold market early in 2022, by the end of the year it was on the rise again, increasing 17% to reach its highest level since April 2022 (https://ibn.fm/05zpL). Denmark's Saxo Bank suggests that gold could hit record highs in 2023, with three key factors to consider: the increasing "war economy mentality," governments increasing deficit spending on ambitious projects, and the possibility of a global recession in 2023.

McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), an asset-rich diversified gold and silver producer with large exposure to copper through its subsidiary, McEwen Copper, is led by a management team with extensive knowledge and experience in the mining space and owns and operates in some of the most prolific

Read More

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at http://ibn.fm/MUX

About IBN

IBN has introduced 50+ distinct investor-focused brands over the last 15+ years and has leveraged these unique brands to amass a collective audience of millions of social media followers. In conjunction with 5,000+ syndication partnerships, IBN's broad-based investor-facing brands help fulfill the diverse demands and needs of our rapidly growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, harnessing the energy and experience of our team of specialized experts to exceed the expectations of each of our client-partners.

Story continues

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com