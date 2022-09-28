McFaddens murder case still pending

Sep. 28—Over four years since Corbin resident Sherry Rose was killed, the two people charged with her murder still have no trial date.

Joseph Craig McFadden and his wife, Christie Rose McFadden, both of Corbin (southern Laurel County), have appeared in Laurel Circuit Court to answer the charges, but their case is now set for a status hearing on November 16.

The McFaddens lived with Sherry Rose, the mother of Mrs. McFadden, in southern Laurel County. But when Rose did not show up for work in mid-June 2018, her co-workers contacted police since she was never late or missed work and hadn't been heard from.

That report sent police to Rose's home on Thoroughbred Trail in a mobile home park off Cumberland Gap Parkway and American Greetings Road. The investigation from that visit — with information from neighbors — revealed that Rose had not been seen in several days and that her daughter and son-in-law had been seen unloading cleaning supplies from Rose's vehicle on the weekend she was reported missing.

After more investigation, Laurel Sheriff's officials located two men who assisted the McFaddens in disposing of Rose's body. Sheriff's officials began searching for the McFaddens, who led them on a chase before being taken into custody. Further investigation indicated that Rose and the McFaddens had an argument on June 15, 2018 and that Joseph McFadden had stabbed Rose in the neck. The couple then loaded Rose's body into a suitcase in her vehicle and transported it to a friend's home in southern Laurel County. The body was transferred to another vehicle owned by the friend, then taken to a wooded area in Clay County where it was discovered several days later.

Two men were charged in connection with transporting the body and have settled their cases in Laurel Circuit Court. Michael Hinkle and Cody Allen Hinkle pled guilty to tampering with physical evidence in July 2021 and were sentenced to serve two years. Another charge — abuse of a corpse — was dropped as part of their plea agreement.

The trial date for the McFaddens was one of many postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Other trial dates have been postponed as well, leaving the case pending for nearly five years.

Joseph McFadden is charged in three different cases with charges ranging from murder, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, two counts of fleeing and evading police (on foot), terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, public intoxication controlled substance, and flagrant non-support.

Christie McFadden is charged with murder, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, fleeing and evading police (on foot), hindering prosecution/apprehension, terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and public intoxication controlled substance.