McFarland convict arrested on suspicion of having firearm, controlled substance

Nov. 30—McFarland police arrested a man Wednesday night on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as having a controlled substance while armed with a firearm.

After a call came in about a disturbance of the peace, officers from the McFarland Police Department were sent at about 11:16 p.m. to the 400 block of Ebell Street, according to an agency news release. After people in the middle of the roadway began dispersing, it said, officers contacted a man in the driveway of a home.

It said officers had been told the man, identified as 32-year-old Jose Luis Gonzalez, may have a firearm and that he had brandished it against family members "in a threatening manner."

Officers proceeded to arrest Gonzalez, a felon. According to the release, while patting him down, they found a loaded, semi-automatic firearm on him, as well as suspected methamphetamine.