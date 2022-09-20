McFarland police: Man killed in shooting Sunday

Sep. 19—The McFarland Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man, according to a news release.

McFarland police officers responded to the intersection at 7:38 p.m. Sunday on East Perkins and Industrial Street. They found a man, Jose Luis Garcia, 38, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the news release stated.

Garcia died 8:20 p.m. at the scene, according to the Kern County coroner.

Anyone with information can call the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121 or the anonymous text and voice tip line at 661-428-1265.