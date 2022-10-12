McFarland Unified cancels this week's athletic events for safety reasons

Oct. 12—The McFarland Unified School District announced Tuesday evening that it was canceling its remaining athletic events for the week, citing a "rash of violence in and around the city, including Monday's shooting in Delano."

Tulare County sheriff's deputies went to the area of County Line Road and Road 136 in Delano on Monday and found one person dead. Three additional shooting victims later showed up at the Delano Police Department, two of those victims were airlifted to a local hospital and one ended up dying from injuries, as the result of a drive-by shooting. The names of the victims were not immediately available.

The cancellation includes Friday night's homecoming game for host Robert F Kennedy High School.

"I understand what athletics means to the MUSD community, especially MUSD's student-athletes, but we must keep the safety of students, staff, and our community as the top priority," MUSD Superintendent Aaron Resendez said in a statement. "This decision was not easy, and I want to apologize to MUSD student-athletes and our opponents for the inconvenience." The district's statement also noted that none of the victims were McFarland students or staff.

Delano Police issued a statement Tuesday night saying Monday's incident happened in Tulare County jurisdiction, not in the city of Delano. Three victims got themselves to the Delano Police Department seeking emergency medical treatment, which was provided by officers before two victims were taken to Kern Medical and one left.

"At this time, no additional threats have been identified related to this incident," the Delano Police statement said. "There have been no threats identified related to the Delano area schools or events."

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency investigating.