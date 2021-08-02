McGarvey's bouncer sentenced to 360 days on assault charge

Aug. 2—One of three bouncers charged with the assault of a customer at a downtown Manchester nightclub on New Year's Eve 2020 will spend the next 360 days in jail.

Raymond resident Trevor Dyer, now 25, pleaded guilty in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday to a charge of felony assault and will serve his sentence at the Valley Street jail.

The prosecutor in the case said he hopes the sentence sends a message to the bouncers.

"You can get convicted of a felony if you go too far," said Brad Bolton, an assistant Hillsborough County attorney.

The charges against Dyer and two other bouncers followed a storm of criticism on social media. Manchester police had announced the arrest of a bystander who came to the aid of the customer, who had been dragged from McGarvey's and punched and kicked in the head.

Video showed the blows to the customer — Raymond Doyon — and then three bouncers going after the bystander when he faulted them for their handling of the matter.

Police dropped charges against the bystander, Brandon Pichette, 31, and arrested the three bouncers.

Doyon received a cut to his head and broken elbow in the assault, Bolton said. Through his lawyer, Doyon assured prosecutors he supported the resolution of the Dyer case, Bolton said.

Doyon's lawyer, Emile Bussiere Jr., said he plans to commence litigation against McGarvey's.

As part of his sentence, Dyer is encouraged to participate in SATCO drug/alcohol rehabilitation at the Valley Street jail. And he will be on probation for two years.

A trial for one of the other bouncers, Weare resident Timothy Wilcott, 32, is expected to begin today in Manchester District Court on a misdemeanor assault charge.

The other bouncer, Raymond resident Dustin Bourque, 34, faces two misdemeanor assault charges. His case is unresolved.