McGeachin didn’t lose records suit due to ‘bad lawyering.’ It was her bad judgment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Clark
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This is a person who wants to be governor?

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin had a memorable few weeks.

Last week, she called the media to a press conference — a press conference where questions weren’t allowed, convened at Ammon Elementary School without notifying school officials. There, she said she would correct the record with regard to her loss in a recent lawsuit with the Idaho Press Club over her attempt to shield public records related to her indoctrination task force from public view.

In that loss, a judge had found that she had acted “deliberately and in bad faith” and imposed a civil fine. Even after she was ordered to release unredacted records, McGeachin failed to comply until she was faced with a contempt complaint that could have sent her to jail.

At the Ammon press conference, she claimed that she had been tricked into breaking the law by bad advice from the office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. She waved a printed email in front of the television cameras, claiming it was proof of her claims.

Art Macomber, a Republican who is running for attorney general, said he was acting as McGeachin’s pro bono attorney and chalked the whole incident up to “bad lawyering.”

A few days later, we have the email.

The deputy attorney general advising her said the AG’s office had concluded that a recent bill that allows lawmakers to redact the names of people who contact them did not apply to McGeachin’s task force.

She was advised to release the records requested by a reporter immediately, and told that if she attempted to use an exemption meant for constituents contacting lawmakers, she very likely would lose in court. That’s exactly what happened, more than a month later.

(The ancient Greeks told of Cassandra, a priestess of Apollo doomed to give prophecies that were always true but never believed. Wasden must have a very particular understanding of her fate.)

But instead of listening to sound advice from the AG’s office, McGeachin found someone to tell her what she wanted to hear. That lawyer, Colton Boyles, developed legal theories for withholding the records so cockamamie that the judge warned that he could be sanctioned for violating the rules barring frivolous arguments in court.

It’s no big shock to learn that McGeachin’s smoking gun is neither smoking nor a gun.

What is striking is how brazen her lying at that press conference was. It isn’t an innocent lie because it was meant to deflect blame for her breaking the law onto another elected official. But neither was it the lie of a master politician who knows how to control the public narrative — because it was revealed as a lie almost immediately.

It was like coming home to find marker all over your walls, your 5-year-old daughter holding a marker, her face and hands covered with the same color, and then hearing her say: “My brother did it.” (And then you find out her brother told her not to do it.)

It’s hard to get mad. Try as you might to put on your serious face, you can’t stop laughing at the sheer ineptitude of the attempt at deception.

But you should get mad.

This is a woman who has attempted to strong-arm public health policy. This is a woman who has asked for information on how to activate and ship out the National Guard to the border with Mexico. These are not powers you want a child to wield. And she’s seeking a lot more power.

And her record has made clear how she would wield that power: without transparency or accountability — without enough respect for the people to even bother making her lies believable. She has never missed a chance to abuse the little power she has now.

Whether she gets more power is up to you.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Snap launches studio to create augmented reality ads

    (Reuters) -Snap Inc said on Tuesday it is launching a studio to help brands create augmented reality advertising and experiences, part of a move to popularize the use of technology that can overlay computer-generated images onto a person's view of the real world. The owner of photo messaging app Snapchat first became popular with young users for its early forms of augmented reality (AR), such as photo filters that could superimpose dog ears onto a person's photo, or add a dancing hot dog to a video. Snap has since staked its future on advancing the technology, launching AR-enabled eyewear and acquiring startups that develop technology to allow users to virtually try on clothing.

  • US: Couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted

    A Maryland couple arrested earlier this month on charges of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country have been indicted, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Federal prosecutors say Jonathan and Diane Toebbe are each charged with one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and two counts of communication of restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, is accused of trying to pass information about the design of submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

  • Man says 22-year-old wife vanished after argument. Vermont police call it ‘suspicious’

    “There are concerns for Mrs. Ferlazzo’s welfare,” police said.

  • High expectations for Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and UConn heading into Big East Media Day | UConn Huskies

    SNY's Maria Marino explains how it feels to be back at Madison Square Garden for Big East Media Day, where the UConn women's basketball team has been predicted to win the conference title and have the player (Paige Bueckers) and freshman (Azzi Fudd) of the year.

  • FBI raids homes linked to Russian oligarch

    FBI agents on Tuesday raided homes in Washington D.C. and New York City linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a metals tycoon with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin... and to Paul Manafort, the one-time campaign manager for former U.S. President Donald Trump.Members of the FBI's Evidence Response Team carried boxes out of the D.C. mansion in one of Washington's wealthiest neighborhoods and towed away a vehicle.The FBI also confirmed "law enforcement activity" at the home in New York City's Greenwich Village neighborhood but declined further comment. The specific reason for sealing off and searching the homes was not immediately clear, and an FBI spokesperson did not provide details. A representative for Deripaska said the two homes belonged to relatives.The 53-year-old Russian billionaire has been under U.S. sanctions since 2018 along with several other influential Russians because of their ties to the Kremlin after alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Deripaska - who owns part of Rusal, one of the world’s largest aluminum conglomerates - sued to have the U.S. sanctions lifted but his case was dismissed in June.The U.S. Treasury Department also targeted several of his companies, including Rusal. Washington later dropped those sanctions but kept them on Deripaska.Deripaska once employed Paul Manafort, who was convicted in 2018 on tax evasion and bank fraud charges and was among the central figures scrutinized under investigations of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.In December of 2020 - his last full month as president - Trump pardoned Manafort.

  • A meteor that incinerated the residents of an ancient city inspired the biblical story of Sodom, research suggests

    Millennia ago, a meteor half the size of the Statue of Liberty struck an Middle Eastern city. The event may have inspired the biblical story of Sodom.

  • NYC woman faces 'Asian b*tches are ugly' tirade as restaurant's workers 'just stood there'

    The incident: In the beginning of the video, the original poster Denise Carino (@dennydoestiktok) is in the middle of clarifying what the woman had said to her. Carino also updated in the comments that the general manager had called to apologize.

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • A California Construction Worker Asked a Speeding Motorist to Slow Down. He Was Shot Seven Times In Response.

    The family of a California Black construction worker wants answers after their loved one was shot several times in what is now being looked at […]

  • A man was ambushed by US marshals at his hotel room after being mistaken for missing person Brian Laundrie

    Severin Beckwith was napping in his hotel room when US marshals kicked down his door mistaking him for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie.

  • Accused Cop Killer Jason Banegas Due In Court Tuesday

    Brooke Shafer reports Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino on Sunday.

  • 125 men arrested, 5 victims freed in Hillsborough County undercover human trafficking operation

    On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced details of a 20-day long, undercover human trafficking operation that saw 125 men arrested and four women freed.

  • Brian Laundrie lookalike claims US Marshals burst into hotel room

    U.S. Marshals allegedly broke into the hotel room of an Ithaca, New York, man bearing a resemblance to Brian Laundrie, the missing fiance and traveling partner to Gabby Petito, who was found dead by homicide in Wyoming.

  • A federal judge shut down Josh Duggar's attempt to throw out child pornography evidence in a blistering ruling

    Josh Duggar tried to get evidence of child pornography on his devices thrown out of court. A federal judge shut down his arguments point by point.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • Trafficking Victim: They Made Me Have Sex With Cops

    Fairfax County PoliceA woman who claims she was sex trafficked from Costa Rica to the United States says she was victimized by the very people who were supposed to help her— the local police.The plaintiff, who filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Virginia under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” alleges that in 2010 she was approached by a woman who suggested she travel to the U.S. to work as an “escort”—a job she says was described as going on dates and attending lavish events with wea

  • ‘A pretty embarrassing episode’: Art Acevedo discusses ouster in NBC interview

    In his first televised one-on-one interview since he was fired last week, former Miami police chief Art Acevedo said he had a few regrets from his six-month tenure. Among them: “Not doing my homework before agreeing to come here.”

  • Bone found in SUV of missing mom and 2 kids

    The 1997 Nissan Pathfinder is at the center of the missing person investigation.

  • Woman jailed for throwing killer litter from 50th floor in CBD after tiff with boyfriend

    A Peruvian female teacher was jailed for seven weeks for throwing killer litter from her 50th-storey unit after

  • Man dies, woman injured in possible road rage shooting on 215 Beltway

    Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting near McCarran Airport early Monday morning.