New McGirt challenge making its way through courts

Sep. 2—Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed a special counsel in a case against a Native American man as a northeastern Oklahoma prosecutor asks the state's highest court to issue an arrest warrant in the case.

District 12 District Attorney Matthew Ballard is asking the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to issue an arrest warrant for Brayden Kent Bull, a member of the Navajo Nation who was charged in June with possessing and manufacturing child pornography.

Bull is currently in federal custody after he was indicted in the Northern District of Oklahoma for the alleged crimes.

A Rogers County Special District Judge Terrell Crosson declined to issue an arrest warrant in the case due to Bull's status as Native American and the crimes being committed in the Cherokee Nation Reservation in line with analysis used in the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma. That ruling declared Congress never disestablished the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation with subsequent rulings by OCCA applying the analysis to the remaining Five Tribes and three other smaller tribes.

Ballard is arguing another decision by the nation's highest court in Castro-Huerta, which gave the state of Oklahoma concurrent jurisdiction over non-Native Americans who committed crimes against Native Americans, gives the state jurisdiction over Bull because he is not a member of the Cherokee Nation.

"This issue is incredibly consequential for day-to-day law enforcement throughout northeast Oklahoma," Ballard argued in his motion to the court. "Instead of the impossible task of contacting 574 separate Native American tribes to establish jurisdiction, this Court has the opportunity to hold that jurisdiction can be determined with a single phone call to the tribe of the reservation where the crime occurred."

Ballard argues the prosecution of non-tribal members does not unlawfully infringe on tribal self-governance as the person has no role in tribal government.

"Castro-Huerta and other binding precedent compels the conclusion that the state has jurisdiction over Indians committing crimes on a different tribe's reservation," the district attorney told OCCA. "But were there any doubt, core principles of Indian law and constitutional considerations require the Court to avoid the opposite conclusion."

Attorneys for Stitt filed a notice with OCCA notifying the court of the appointment of a special counsel in the case "to prosecute offenses against the law of the state."

"The filing and the employment of special counsel by the governor will ensure that the state's interests are protected in this matter of first importance and that offenses against the laws of the state are fully prosecuted, in a timely matter," Stitt's motion states.

Stitt appointed District 4 District Attorney Mike Fields to prosecute the case. Fields' district covers six western Oklahoma counties.

The motion states Congress "idles" on the sidelines on the matter as the community reels from an alleged child pornographer.

"This isn't an Indian issue; this is a public safety issue of first importance," the motion states.

Crosson argues the state never used the current argument during a June hearing and called the current procedure a "bizarre" attempt to bypass his ruling and present their claim with OCCA more than a month later.

No ruling from OCCA or criminal charges from the special counsel against Bull were filed as of the filing of this story.