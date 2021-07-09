McGirt gets one more Cherokee Co. case filed

Jul. 9—The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced the federal grand jury completed its June session and returned 35 felony indictments, including one from Cherokee County, three from Adair County, and four from Sequoyah County.

According to a release, 33 indictments were publicly filed and two remain sealed pending arrests of the defendants. Those cases included 11 indictments for murder or involuntary manslaughter, 11 for sex crimes, and the remaining for allegations of assault with a dangerous weapon or resulting in serious bodily injury, and robbery.

"The Eastern District of Oklahoma has experienced a dramatic increase in Indian Country cases for federal prosecution due to the U.S. Supreme Court decision of McGirt v. Oklahoma and recent Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rulings," the release said.

The state would have jurisdiction over cases wherein both the defendant and victim are non-Native, even if they take place on the reservation of an eastern Oklahoma tribe. State prosecutors do not have criminal jurisdiction over crimes involving Natives with the Chickasaw, Cherokee, and Muscogee nations.

Of the 33 indictments that were public filed, one involved an offender from Cherokee County, three involved offenders from Adair County, and four involved offenders from Sequoyah County.

Robert James Grass was 16 when he was charged with first-degree murder after killing his sister, Sherrie D. Boyd, 29, with a sledgehammer in 1997. He was convicted during a jury trial two years later.

Boyd's body was found about 150 feet from her home west of Hulbert and east of Sequoyah State Park, near State Highway 51, after she was reported missing.

Prosecutors alleged Boyd and Grass had been in an argument over Grass' school grades before the murder.

Adair County residents Michael Lee Wolfe and Carlos Allen Locust were charged with first-degree murder in 2012 after the body Steven Buckner, 24, was found lying on the side of Fog Hollow Road just outside of Stilwell. According to online court documents, Locust was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to 30 years to the Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Story continues

Wolfe was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in 2013 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Aaron Richard Eubanks was charged with aggravated sexual abuse in Adair County, and Joshua Michael Carter was charged with lewd and indecent proposals to a child under 16 in Sequoyah County.

Jerry Dewayne Rogers was charged with aggravated sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, and sexual abuse of a minor in Sequoyah County.

Sequoyah County resident Tyler Wilson Hediger was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, possession of an unregistered firearm, and forfeiture allegation. Shylow Shane Young was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, use, carry, brandish, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and felon in possession of a firearm in Sequoyah County.