McGirt sentenced to life in prison

Aug. 26—Jimcy McGirt was sentenced in federal court in Muskogee on Wednesday to life in prison.

A jury found McGirt, 72, guilty in November of committing sex crimes against a 4-year-old child in Indian Country.

In addition to the life sentence, he received five years for two counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country and one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

McGirt was convicted by a jury in Wagoner County in 1997 for crimes related to the same acts in which he was tried by the state for first-degree rape by instrumentation, lewd molestation and forcible sodomy. He was ordered to serve two 500-year sentences and a sentence of life without parole in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned those convictions after determining the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation still exist for purposes of federal criminal law.

In most instances, states lack jurisdictional authority to prosecute crimes committed by — or against — Native Americans when the criminal acts take place on a reservation. Both McGirt and his victim are members of the Seminole Nation, and he committed the crimes at a home in Broken Arrow, which is located within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation boundaries defined by 1860s-era treaties.

The sentences imposed are the culmination of many hours of investigation, case preparation, legal research and case presentation by Assistant United States Attorneys Sarah McAmis and Courtney Jordan, said Acting United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson.

"Through tremendous cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, our office was able to help provide justice for the victim," Wilson said. "We are elated Judge Heil followed the government's recommendation and sentenced the defendant to a term of life imprisonment, which was above the advisory sentencing guideline range of 210-262 months. Today's non-paroleable sentence will ensure the defendant is never be able to victimize another child."

FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Melissa Godbold said the FBI was proud to partner with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"While Jimcy McGirt's abhorrent crimes devastated and traumatized his community for years, the incredible bravery of his victims ultimately secured today's sentence," Godbold said. "Because of their courage, Mr. McGirt will never again harm a child."

The victim, who was 28 years old when she testified in November, recounted for jurors the sexual abuse that took place 24 years earlier while her grandmother was at work and she was alone with McGirt.

McGirt was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal to await commitment to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to serve his non-paroleable sentence.

Reporter D.E. Smoot contributed to this report.