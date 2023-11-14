McGovern joins Ocasio-Cortez, Taylor Greene in call to drop charges on Julian Assange

U.S. Rep. James P. McGovern is leading a group of 16 lawmakers – which includes some of the most liberal and most conservative members of Congress – in calling on the Biden administration to drop charges and halt extradition proceedings against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

McGovern and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, circulated the letter calling for charges to be dropped. The 14 co-signers include progressive Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Sen. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts; as well as conservative Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Paul Gosar of Arizona and Matthew Rosendale of Montana, and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Assange, an Australian citizen, has spent the past four years in Britain’s Belmarsh Prison fighting extradition to the United States. He has been charged with espionage for publishing classified military and diplomatic cables through WikiLeaks. If found guilty, he could face a sentence of up to 175 years in prison.

Before he was incarcerated, Assange took asylum for seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in an attempt to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault allegations. Sweden dropped that investigation in 2019 because so much time had elapsed.

“We clearly have deep concerns about Mr. Assange’s case,” McGovern said, in a statement. “People should understand that the charges against him highlighted in our letter are part of an alarming global trend — a sharp increase in attacks against the freedom of the press that is happening in countries around the world, including our own. The bottom line is that journalism is not a crime. The work reporters do is about transparency, trust, and speaking truth to power. When they are unjustly targeted, we all suffer the consequences. The stakes are too high for us to remain silent.”

While Assange and his supporters, including leading press freedom groups, have argued that he should be immune from prosecution as a journalist, prosecutors have said he was charged for releasing a narrow class of documents that dealt with people who provided the United States with intelligence in war zones.

“Julian Assange is no journalist," John Demers, then assistant attorney general for national security, said in 2019. “Indeed, no responsible actor, journalist or otherwise, would purposely publish the names of individuals he or she knew to be confidential human sources in war zones."

With reports from the Associated Press and USA TODAY

