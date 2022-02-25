McGrath (ASX:MEA) Is Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.025

The board of McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) has announced that the dividend on 23rd of March will be increased to AU$0.025, which will be 400% higher than last year. This will take the annual payment from 3.4% to 6.0% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

McGrath's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, McGrath's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 6.1% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 24%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

McGrath's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

McGrath has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2016, the first annual payment was AU$0.035, compared to the most recent full-year payment of AU$0.02. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 8.9% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

We Could See McGrath's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. McGrath has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.1% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On McGrath's Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for McGrath that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

