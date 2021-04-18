McGrath RentCorp Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of McGrath RentCorp (NAS:MGRC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $82.3 per share and the market cap of $2 billion, McGrath RentCorp stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for McGrath RentCorp is shown in the chart below.





Because McGrath RentCorp is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.51% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. McGrath RentCorp has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Business Services industry. The overall financial strength of McGrath RentCorp is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of McGrath RentCorp is fair. This is the debt and cash of McGrath RentCorp over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. McGrath RentCorp has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $572.6 million and earnings of $4.15 a share. Its operating margin of 24.58% better than 93% of the companies in Business Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks McGrath RentCorp's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of McGrath RentCorp over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of McGrath RentCorp is 7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 10.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, McGrath RentCorp's ROIC was 9.13, while its WACC came in at 7.49. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of McGrath RentCorp is shown below:

In closing, McGrath RentCorp (NAS:MGRC, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. To learn more about McGrath RentCorp stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

