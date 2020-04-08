McGuire Group Facilities Donating N95 Respirator Masks to First Responders

WNY health care provider supports community by donating 1,000 masks to assist with the COVID-19 crisis

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The McGuire Group, operator of Western New York's leading skilled nursing facilities, is donating 1,000 N95 respirator masks to area first responders. The Western New York health care provider has been actively procuring personal protective equipment for its employees and has procured an additional 1,000 N95 masks for WNY's first responders.

"My family has been part of the Western New York health care landscape for many years and finds this a way to give back to the men and women who are putting themselves on the front line every day," stated Jim McGuire, CEO.

First responders who are interested in obtaining masks can visit The McGuire Group's corporate center at 455 Cayuga Road, suite 200, in Buffalo between 10 am and 3 pm on Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13 along with appropriate identification as active or retired EMS, police officers and state troopers.

The McGuire Group's facilities include: Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg; Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga; Harris Hill Nursing Facility in Williamsville; Northgate Health Care Facility in North Tonawanda and Seneca Health Care Center in West Seneca.

"As prices for these items continue to increase, we felt compelled to assist the community in any way we could," stated Edward Farbenblum, managing member.

Likewise, Co-CEO Stephen Mercurio added, "Caring has always been and continues to be our mission; these masks will ensure that our area's first responders are adequately protected."

The McGuire Group facilities provide subacute and outpatient rehabilitation, skilled nursing care, memory care, palliative care and respite/short-term care. The facilities continuously receive outstanding five star ratings from the federal government and finished in the first quintile of NY State's quality benchmarking pool for 6 out of 6 years. For more information visit www.mcguiregroup.com or www.medicare.gov.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12817739

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcguire-group-facilities-donating-n95-respirator-masks-to-first-responders-301037256.html

SOURCE The McGuire Group Health Care Facilities