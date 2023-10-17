MCH to Host Infant & Pregnancy Loss Memorial Service

Oct. 16—Medical Center Hospital is hosting an Infant & Pregnancy Loss Memorial Service in honor of National Infant & Pregnancy Loss Month.

Wave of Light will take place at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 19 at the MCH Center for Health & Wellness.

MCH is inviting anyone or any family who has suffered a loss to remember and celebrate the lives of babies who will forever remain in our hearts.

There will be candles for all families and attendees, which we will light following a prayer from MCH Chaplain Doug Herget and a moment of silence.