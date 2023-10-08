McHenry County boat crash • 104 Goldendoodles up for adoption • Indiana man brings machine gun to Topgolf

CHICAGO - A boat crashed into a home in McHenry County leaving a couple dead; oodles of Goldendoodles are up for adoption at Green Lake Area Animal Shelter; and an Indiana man was charged with bringing a machine gun to the Topgolf in Naperville.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Jalen Littleton

1. Indiana man allegedly had machine gun at Topgolf in Naperville: prosecutors Pre-trial release has been denied for a northwest Indiana man who was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded machine gun at Topgolf in Naperville over the weekend.

Jalen Littleton, 19, of Hammond, has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon (machine gun).

2. Illinois married couple dead after boat crashes into McHenry County home A husband and wife are dead after a boat crashed into a McHenry County home Saturday evening.

At about 5:40 p.m., witnesses said an open motorboat was traveling very fast up and down the Fox River south of the Snuggery Restaurant in McHenry, weaving and cutting back and forth across the water.

3. Wisconsin animal shelter has 104 Goldendoodles just about ready to be adopted There are oodles of doodles in central Wisconsin.

The Green Lake Area Animal Shelter is inundated with Goldendoodles after a breeder became overrun with dogs.

Destiney Baker

4. Glendale Heights woman sentenced to 10 years for financial crimes A Glendale Heights woman has been sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for stealing nearly $300,000 through identity theft schemes, financial exploitation of the elderly, and fraudulent SBA Payment Protection Loans.

Prosecutors say 37-year-old Destiney Baker, who was a Certified Nursing Assistant, met her victims through a staffing agency and, from 2016 to February 2019, stole banking information from over two dozen victims. She then used the money for personal expenses, including airline tickets to Hawaii, private school tuition for her children, and veterinary services for her dog.

Tajoris K. Miller (left) Torrence K. Reese (right)

5. Chicago men arrested after police track stolen phone to Des Plaines, find guns and fraudulent credit cards Two Chicago men were arrested after police tracked a phone to Des Plaines and found the men in a vehicle with fraudulent credit cards and handguns this week.

Tajoris K. Miller, 29, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer and one felony count of identity theft.

6. 'It's embarrassing': Chicago resident frustrated over neighbors neglected yard infested with wildlife It's a tale of two backyards on the Northwest Side.

The man who owns a property in Jefferson Park keeps his yard nice and tidy, but every time he steps outside, he sees what looks like a junkyard next door.

7. Settlement reached in lawsuit over Kenneka Jenkins' hotel freezer death A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit stemming from the tragic 2017 death of Kenneka Jenkins, who was discovered in a hotel's walk-in freezer in Rosemont.

The 19-year-old Chicago woman died of hypothermia inside the hotel's walk-in freezer while attending a party at the location. Jenkins' mother has been actively advocating for the terms of the settlement to remain confidential and sealed from the public eye, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.

Courtesy of the U.S. Attorney's Office

8. Leader of Chicago drug trafficking ring receives prison sentence The leader of a Northwest Side drug trafficking organization that sold heroin and fentanyl-laced drugs was sentenced to twelve and a half years in federal prison.

Kelvin Franklin, 32, was part of a group of 18 men who allegedly worked at an open-air drug market in Humboldt Park, where undercover agents made about 80 purchases during a year-long investigation dubbed "Operation Monticello’s Revenge."

9. 'How dare you?': Chicago residents call out Johnson over proposed migrant housing at fieldhouse In recent weeks, there has been an influx of migrants arriving on Chicago’s doorstep, and city officials warn that they could start receiving up to 25 buses from the Texas border each day.

As the situation unfolds, tensions are escalating across the city – with community members grappling with the complexities of the migrant crisis.

10. Oak Lawn woman charged with fatally stabbing 16-year-old girl in Chicago's Loop An 18-year-old Oak Lawn woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old girl in downtown Chicago.

Officers responding to a disturbance at a Loop Taco Bell about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday were flagged down by someone who described a stabbing nearby in the first block of West Van Buren Street. There, they found Heaven Taylor lying in the street, suffering from stab wounds to her chest. Officers applied a "chest seal."