McHenry man arrested as his home burned, charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating and stabbing girlfriend

A McHenry man who was arrested as his house burned this weekend was ordered held without bond Monday morning on a charge of attempted murder in connection with allegations he beat and stabbed his girlfriend.

The McHenry County sheriff’s office and Spring Grove police responded to a residence in the 500 block of Sunrise Drive in an unincorporated part of McHenry at 9:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a domestic battery, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. There authorities found a 25-year-old woman who said she had been beaten and stabbed by her boyfriend, Alexander Campos, also 25.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

Campos was found and taken into custody at his residence, which was on fire at the time of his arrest.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to the fire. The home was deemed uninhabitable due to the extent of the damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Campos was taken to the McHenry County Adult Correctional Facility, and he was being held without bail on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said in the statement the incident was isolated, and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.