McHenry pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter, other felonies

Hannah Black, Wyoming Tribune-Eagle, Cheyenne
·5 min read

Aug. 19—CHEYENNE — A man accused of shooting two people, killing one of them, pleaded no contest Wednesday to voluntary man-slaughter and several other felony charges in Laramie County District Court.

Frank John McHenry, 28, entered no-contest pleas to voluntary manslaughter, attempted voluntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and four counts of interference with a peace officer with injury, as part of a plea agreement.

McHenry's attorney, Cody Jerabek, said his client would enter no-contest pleas because McHenry was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the incident and would not be able to give a factual basis necessary to plead guilty.

The state and McHenry agreed to a maximum sentence of 14 to 20 years in prison.

Though Wednesday's change-of-plea hearing was presided over by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell, the case remains assigned to Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers, who will sentence McHenry at a future hearing.

Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said the state planned to dismiss an additional charge of misdemeanor property destruction.

McHenry originally faced first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the shootings.

On May 11, 2018, Laramie County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 5000 block of South Greeley Highway after a man reported that his daughter had been shot in the hip and that her vehicle was also hit. The woman said the man who was shooting at her had run toward a house in the 600 block of Pontillo Drive, according to court documents.

While searching part of the property for the suspect, a detective discovered the body of Joseph Steven Tortolito, 61, of Cheyenne hidden under several pallets. The owner of the home and the property was taken to the sheriff's department for an interview. He said he'd heard seven bangs that morning but didn't know what they were and hadn't seen anyone outside the house, according to court documents. The man said he assumed Tortolito, who worked for him, had come up to the house for something.

Shortly after Tortolito's body was found, a SWAT team made up of officers from the sheriff's department and the Cheyenne Police Department saw a man, later identified as McHenry, running in and out of the Pontillo Drive home holding a firearm, according to court documents. McHenry rummaged through two vehicles before getting into a third and starting it, backing it down the driveway until he was stopped by the SWAT team, where he surrendered without incident.

The owner of the Pontillo Drive home said McHenry had not had permission to be there, and he identified a black .22-caliber pistol found with McHenry as his, along with other personal items and money. A wallet, a backpack and a coat, which contained three AR-15-type magazines and a notebook with "Frank McHenry" written on it, were found at the property, along with a rifle sling, which was later found to have been stolen by McHenry, according to court documents.

Deputies discovered that the door of a home directly south of the Pontillo Drive home had been kicked in. This home belonged to McHenry's uncle, who told law enforcement that McHenry had come to his home at about 8:30 that morning. He then gave McHenry a ride to his fifth-wheel trailer near South Greeley Highway.

The uncle was later made aware of a shooting near his property, and when he returned, he saw his rifles had been loaded, and his Smith and Wesson M&P15 .223 rifle was missing, according to court documents. The front door had been kicked in and damaged, and there was a piece of his bed frame in the living room. The other half of the bed frame was later found in McHenry's trailer.

A few days later, the woman who had been shot in the hip showed a deputy where she'd last seen McHenry, wearing a black hooded shirt or jacket, run. Later, a Smith and Wesson M&P15 .223 rifle was found under a tree in the approximate area, wrapped in a black jacket with McHenry's family photos and hidden under a pile of pine needles, according to court documents.

After McHenry was brought into a sheriff's department interview room on May 11, 2018, McHenry told a detective he needed to readjust a blanket around his waist — the only item he was wearing. When the detective left the room, McHenry moved his handcuffs from his back to his front by slipping them behind his legs, according to court documents. The detective observed this and returned to the room, and McHenry ran toward him. The detective put McHenry against the wall and advised him to put his cuffed hands behind his back. McHenry told the detective to "just shoot me in the head."

McHenry eventually put the handcuffs back behind him but refused to sit down, saying he would only talk to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation about drugs and illegal guns, according to court documents. Later, McHenry got up on a chair and attempted to leave the interview room through the ceiling. He pulled a 3-foot piece of metal air duct from the ceiling and charged at the detective, injuring the detective's arms.

A deputy deployed a Taser, which struck McHenry. McHenry acted aggressively as the detective and three deputies tried to restrain him, according to court documents. He tried to bite and kick them several times, and caused cuts and scrapes to one of the deputies' hands.

A pathologist confirmed during an autopsy on May 12, 2018, that Tortolito had died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was declared a homicide. The Wyoming State Crime Laboratory later found McHenry's DNA on some of Tortolito's clothing and several parts of the rifle, according to court documents.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Workers at Mexico GM plant end contract, oust union in vote

    Workers at a General Motors plant in Mexico have voted to end a collective bargaining contract negotiated by an old guard union accused of intimidation tactics in earlier votes. Nearly 6,000 workers at the GM plant in Silao voted over two days, according to a statement from Mexico’s Labor Ministry on Thursday. The vote means the contract is terminated, but the workers maintain the same benefits and labor conditions.

  • Vaccine Effectiveness Against Infection May Wane, CDC Studies Find

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released three studies Wednesday that federal officials said provided evidence that booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines would be needed by all Americans in the coming months. But some experts said the new research did not support the decision to recommend booster shots for all Americans. Taken together, the studies show that although the vaccines remain highly effective against hospitalizations, the bulwark they pro

  • Neighbor Charged with Hate Crime Accused of Coming Back for More

    King County Sheriff’s OfficeIn 2017, Thi Pham, a 33-year-old Vietnamese woman, moved to Shoreline, Washington, to live with her husband, William Healy. To hear the couple tell it, virtually from the moment Pham arrived, she was under verbal attack from a racist next-door neighbor, Jan Myers.According to Healy and Pham, Myers, 72, began unleashing slurs, calling her “Miss Vietnam” and “Miss Saigon” and alleging that she was a mail-order bride.Myers, meanwhile, said she really only had a problem w

  • Forensic nurse who examined woman accusing Trevor Bauer of sexual assault: 'I had never seen that before'

    The nurse, Kelly Valencia, described the bruising on the woman's genitals as "red and purple." She said on Tuesday that "it was frankly alarming."

  • ‘I think she’s out,’ deputy says after violent arrest

    Body cameras worn by the deputies with the Solano County Sheriff's Office recorded them pulling guns on Nakia Porter before slamming her to the pavement while handcuffing her along a rural road in the town of Dixon on the night of Aug. 6, 2020. Porter's father, Joe Powell, was also placed in handcuffs and briefly detained. Porter was jailed overnight on suspicion of resisting arrest, but never charged.

  • Bartender Seen Kissing Married Man in VFW Bar Before Body Found on Farm: Cops

    Isanti County Sheriff/GoFundMeOn Aug. 5, Amanda Jo Vangrinsven disappeared.That night, Vangrinsven, 32, was seen drinking with Richard Melvin Peterson, 37, at the Isanti, Minnesota VFW hall where she tended bar, and where Peterson reportedly served in a “leadership position.” But Vangrinsven had had too much to drink, according to an unsealed search warrant obtained by The Daily Beast, and Peterson told her friends he would drive her home.Instead, Peterson and Vangrinsven wound up at The Dugout

  • New details emerge about missing family found dead in Mariposa Co.

    Action News has learned new details about the two adults and young child found dead in Mariposa County.

  • Former Parkland deputy: 'I did the best I could"

    The former school resource officer accused of hiding during a South Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead said after a hearing Wednesday that he never would have sat idle if he had known people were being killed. Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, 58, appeared in court, where his attorney argued to dismiss child negligence charges against him, the Sun Sentinel reported. After the hearing, Peterson lost his composure and fought back tears as he described how his life has changed after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

  • ‘It’s not very church-like.’ SC woman evicted from church-owned house after 25 years

    At the end of July, the 76-year-old woman, her sons and a friend had to collect what belongings they could from the yard of a Columbia home where she lived for decades. “For them to put her out in COVID season, I don’t know where God is in this matter.”

  • One Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims Gave Horrific Testimony In Court On The First Day Of His Trial

    “This case is about a predator,” prosecutors told the jury on the first day of the trial against the singer.View Entire Post ›

  • Mom kills hospitalized teen with special needs in fight over crayons, Florida cops say

    Mom kills teen daughter with special needs in her hospital bed, Florida police say

  • A Capitol Riot Sentencing Got Derailed After New Videos Surfaced Hours Before The Hearing

    Robert Reeder pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for going into the Capitol on Jan. 6, but new videos appeared to show him attacking police.View Entire Post ›

  • 2 women dead after shooting at Indiana automotive plant, authorities say; suspect arrested

    A woman and her granddaughter were shot dead Wednesday after a gunman opened fire outside a central Indiana automotive plant, authorities said.

  • Police jailed a man for murder; algorithm was key evidence

    Michael Williams’ wife pleaded with him to remember their fishing trips with the grandchildren, how he used to braid her hair, anything to jar him back to his world outside the concrete walls of Cook County Jail. Williams was arrested last August, accused of murdering a young man from the neighborhood who asked him for a ride during a night of unrest over police brutality. The key evidence came from video of a car driving through an intersection, and a loud bang picked up by acoustic sensors.

  • D.C. judge reverses magistrate who ordered Fort Worth Capitol riot suspect’s release

    Thomas Ballard, 35, assaulted law enforcement officers outside the U.S. Capitol with a table top and baton on Jan. 6, authorities alleged.

  • Ma’Khia Bryant autopsy reveals how many times Ohio police fatally shot teen

    An autopsy from the Franklin County coroner’s office has revealed Ma’Khia Bryant was shot four times when she was killed […] The post Ma’Khia Bryant autopsy reveals how many times Ohio police fatally shot teen appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Cuomo issues clemency for 10 people in last days as governor

    In his last days in office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday granted clemency to 10 people, among them a man whose unsuccessful campaign for exoneration in a 1998 killing was championed by actor Martin Sheen. Cuomo fully pardoned five people and commuted the sentences of another five, including Jon-Adrian Velazquez. A pardon wipes away a conviction, while a commutation shortens a sentence but lets the conviction stand.

  • Family of 3 found dead in remote California hiking area

    A family of three who had been reported missing was found dead along with the family’s dog on a hiking trail in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Adrian Thomas of KPGE-TV reports from Mariposa, California.

  • Victim’s family prepares for ‘day of reckoning’ in 47-year-old Fort Worth cold case

    Carla Walker’s murder in 1974 forever changed a Fort Worth community. Her suspected killer goes to trial on Thursday.

  • Teen struggling with boyfriend over gun kills mom in Arlington, faces manslaughter charge

    A 38-year-old woman was shot to death Aug. 10. Her daughter has now been arrested.