McHenry woman arrested on drug distribution charges

Dec. 8—OAKLAND — A McHenry woman remained jailed Friday following her arrest during a traffic stop on Hutton Road that led to a K-9 scan of the vehicle for the presence of drugs, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.

Elonda Y. Ball, 53, was charged with distribution of controlled dangerous substances before she was jailed at the Garrett County Detention Center in lieu of $3,500 bond set by a district court commissioner.

Police said quantities of Alprazolam and Clonazepam medications were found in the vehicle for which Ball did not have prescriptions.