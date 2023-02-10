McIntosh County high principal, school superintendent and assistant charged with failure to report child abuse, GBI says

EDITOR’S NOTE: According to Superior Court records, the state dismissed the cases against all four individuals due to insufficient evidence.

DARIEN | McIntosh Academy Principal Terrance Haywood, County School Superintendent Tina Kirby and Assistant Superintendent Larry Day were arrested Wednesday on charges of failing to report child abuse, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The charges are connected to the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office's March arrest of former McIntosh Academy teacher Lori Carmichael Quigley, 41. She is accused of three counts of sexual assault of a person under supervision or discipline.

Quigley had already resigned from her job and is free on bail. She is accused of having sex with three male students, all older than 16, twice on school property and once in a Waffle House parking lot, Sheriff's Office Maj. Danny Lowe has said.

Haywood was released on bond Wednesday. Kirby and Day were released on their own recognizance, Lowe said.

The GBI began its investigation March 18 at the request of the Sheriff's Office, which had arrested Quigley a few days earlier, said Mike McDaniel, special agent in charge of the GBI's Kingsland office.

Under Georgia law, teachers and school administrators are among a group required to report any allegations of child abuse to law enforcement.

Kirby is also charged with obstruction of law enforcement and Haywood is also charged with making false statements to state officials. All the charges are misdemeanors except the accusation of making a false statement, McDaniel said.

Haywood was taken into custody Wednesday morning at the high school where he had formerly coached basketball and was being processed at the county jail at 11:20 a.m., Lowe said. Kirby and Day were both out of town at a meeting and were given a few hours to report, McDaniel said.

His office decided on the charges after consulting with Atlantic Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden and other law enforcement agencies, McDaniel said.

Bonnie Caldwell, chairwoman who of the McIntosh County school board, declined to comment on the arrest saying, "At this point, we can't make a statement."

Caldwell said that Deputy Superintendent Diane Richardson will make any decisions that Kirby would have made.

Asked who would stand in for Haywood, Caldwell said that Richardson would make that decision.

"She'll make sure that school will have good supervision,'' Caldwell said.

The school board will meet in a special session at 4 p.m. Thursday with a single-item agenda, personnel Caldwell said.

Terry Dickson: (912) 264-0405

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: McIntosh County high principal, school superintendent and assistant charged with failure to report child abuse, GBI says