McIntosh County man charged for Brunswick murder

Jul. 11—A McIntosh County man facing aggravated assault and attempted murder charges is now in Glynn County Detention Center accused of murdering a man on I Street in Brunswick.

Simon Mekhi Cummings, 23, of Townsend, was transferred from McIntosh County's jail to Glynn County's jail Monday afternoon. He was served warrants and officially charged locally with crimes related to a May 10 shooting and the murder of Robert Slay, 35, who was shot and killed inside 1105 I Street on June 21.

Cummings was arrested June 27 by the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office when he turned himself in following what deputies there said at the time was a concentrated patrol to address a string of suspected retaliatory acts.

He was also wanted by Brunswick Police at the time for his alleged role in a May 10 shooting that left a woman in critical condition. He is accused in that incident of firing several rounds into a car in the 1900 block of Norwich Street Lane in which three people were sitting.

Cummings was transferred and booked into Glynn County Detention Center at 4:30 p.m. Monday and was also charged with malice murder for allegedly shooting Slay early in the morning on June 21. Police in that incident were called to the 1100 block of I Street at around 1 a.m. that morning to a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found no evidence of gunfire in the street. Officers were called back to the block at around 7 a.m. when someone entered the house at 1105 I Street and discovered Slay suffering from what they thought was a medical issue. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and discovered Slay had been shot and killed.

Cummings is facing one count of malice murder, one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony, murder, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and criminal damage to property.

The Brunswick Police Department said Cummings was acquainted with one woman in the May 10 shooting and also with Slay.

Police also confirmed that Joseph Cummings, who was arrested June 19 by Glynn County Police after calls of a domestic dispute, is a relative of Simon Cummings. Joseph Cummings was wanted by Brunswick Police at the time of his arrest on charges of aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit a felony, murder, for his alleged role in the May 10 shooting.