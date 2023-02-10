EDITOR’S NOTE: According to Superior Court records, the state dismissed the cases against all four individuals due to insufficient evidence.

DARIEN, GA. | Larry Day, an assistant superintendent of McIntosh County schools, pleaded not guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of failure to report child abuse.

Day's appearance before Chief Judge David L. Cavendar lasted less than five minutes as he waived formal arraignment on the charge contained in an indictment returned in late May.

The indictment levied the same charges against Day's boss, School Superintendent Tina Kirby, and Terrance Haywood, principal of McIntosh Academy, the high school where a former math teacher is charged with having sex with three of her students.

Kirby is also charged with obstructing an officer and Haywood with making a false statement to a GBI agent investigating whether the three officials failed to follow a state law requiring school officials to report child abuse.

Haywood is to be arraigned June 26 and Kirby on July 3.

The charges that triggered the investigation are three counts of sexual assault on a person under supervision or discipline against Lori Carmichael Quigley, 41. She is accused of having sex with three male students, all older than 16, twice on school property and once in a car in a parking lot beside Interstate 95.

Terry Dickson: (912) 264-0405

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: McIntosh County school official pleads not guilty to failure to report child abuse